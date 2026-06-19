Achraf Hakimi is facing fresh uncertainty after French prosecutors confirmed he will stand trial over a serious allegation

The Moroccan captain was reportedly unsuccessful in his attempt to have the proceedings dismissed

Hakimi's availability for Morocco's World Cup knockout-stage campaign could come under scrutiny, drawing parallels with Thomas Partey

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Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi will stand trial for a non-consensual act after French prosecutors confirmed the case on June 19, 2026, adding legal uncertainty to his participation in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A 24-year-old woman accused the Paris Saint-Germain defender of forcing her to couple at his home in Paris in 2023.

Achraf Hakimi: Morocco Captain at 2026 World Cup to Stand Trial Over Serious Offence

Source: Getty Images

Hakimi set to face court trial

The public prosecutor's office in Nanterre launched a preliminary investigation in March 2023, and an investigating judge ordered a trial in February 2026.

But French media report that Hakimi failed in a recent appeal to have the trial dismissed. He has consistently denied the accusations.

Hakimi wrote on X in response to his trial:

"The justice system looked me in the eye and said, 'If you weren't famous, there would never have been a case.'"

"I chose to remain silent for years. I believed that maintaining my dignity, being patient, and trusting in the justice system would allow the right decisions to be made."

"Today, a story that isn't mine is being told at the expense of my family, my life, and above all, the truth. I sometimes feel like I've become an easy target.

"I've been waiting for this trial since day one. And now I'm eagerly awaiting it. Finally, I'll be able to speak."

Achraf Hakimi: Morocco Captain at 2026 World Cup to Stand Trial Over Serious Offence

Source: Getty Images

Will Hakimi's trial affect his World Cup participation?

All three of Morocco's group stage fixtures are being played in the United States, where the squad is currently based.

However, should Morocco advance to the knockout stages, Hakimi could face difficulties entering Canada or Mexico if matches are scheduled outside the US.

Canada's government states it can deny entry to any person who has "committed or been convicted of a crime", a policy that already affected another African player at this tournament.

The situation closely mirrors that of Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, who missed his country's opener against Panama after being denied entry to co-host Canada.

Partey, just like Hakimi, has pleaded not guilty to seven charges of non-consensual acts and one count of sexual assault. He is due to stand trial next year.

The World Cup is being held across all three co-host nations – the United States, Canada and Mexico – until the quarter-final stage, when matches will be held exclusively in the US.

Reactions to Hakimi trial news

The confirmation of Hakimi's trial drew swift reactions on social media, with many drawing immediate comparisons to the Partey situation.

@godnificent666 asked:

"So he won't be able to travel to Canada like Partey?"

@AlexTunmise wrote:

"Omo this will definitely has a huge effect on his career whether he is guilty or not."

@LebohangSeromo added:

"We stand with the best right back in this difficult time."

Hakimi led Morocco out for their second World Cup group stage fixture against Scotland on Friday, June 20, as the Atlas Lions continue their campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh