Former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo has become the focus of public attention after footage from an incident at a Kristo Asafo residence surfaced online

The video has fuelled debate over what transpired during the confrontation involving security personnel at the property

Police investigations are ongoing as authorities work to establish the facts surrounding the incident

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Footage from the incident involving former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo at her brother's residence in Kwabenya has surfaced online, drawing widespread public attention and sparking fresh discussions about the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.

Footage sheds light on the incident that reportedly left Adwoa Safo hospitalised. Image credit: modernafrica, adwoasafo, onthelowtv

Source: UGC

The video, which has been circulating on social media, captures moments from the scene and shows security personnel gathered on the premises.

Since its emergence, the footage has become a major talking point among Ghanaians seeking clarity on the events that unfolded.

The incident is reported to have occurred during activities connected to the installation of Israel Kwadwo Safo as leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission. In the aftermath, differing accounts have emerged regarding what transpired at the property.

Footage of Adwoa Safo & Akofena showdown

The footage has generated significant interest online, with many users sharing opinions on the events captured in the video.

While some believe the footage provides important context to the incident, others have urged caution until investigators complete their work.

As discussions continue, several claims and counterclaims have surfaced from individuals connected to the matter. These varying accounts have made the incident one of the most talked-about stories in Ghana in recent days.

Watch the X video of the shootout below:

The emergence of the video has also intensified calls for an official explanation regarding the sequence of events and the actions taken by those present at the scene.

Police investigations underway

The Ghana Police Service has launched investigations into the incident and is expected to review available footage alongside witness statements and other evidence.

Authorities are working to establish a clear timeline of events and determine the circumstances surrounding the confrontation. Reports indicate that several individuals have already been questioned as part of the ongoing probe.

For many observers, the footage represents only one piece of a larger story that investigators will need to piece together. While the video has added fresh attention to the matter, the final findings are expected to come from the official investigation.

Until then, the incident remains a subject of intense public interest, with many Ghanaians closely following developments and awaiting further updates from law enforcement authorities.

Two Kristo Asafo Members drag the church and four others to court over its leadership succession following the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo. Photo credit: @kantankatv

Source: Facebook

Kristo Asafo members sue over succession dispute

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two members of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana have dragged the church and four others to court over the leadership succession after the death of the founder, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

The plaintiffs, Kweku Agyenim Boateng of Agogo in Kumasi and Seth Appiah Richard Brown, filed the suit at the Accra High Court.

In the writ filed on Thursday, June 18, 2026, the plaintiffs asked the court to enforce the constitutional provisions for the succession to the church's leadership.

Source: YEN.com.gh