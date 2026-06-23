Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak has announced the immediate suspension of all registered firearm licences in Ghana, effective June 23

The minister cited a 'new phenomenon threatening public safety' and gaps in compliance as reasons for the sweeping directive

The announcement follows a reported shooting incident linked to an ongoing succession dispute within the Kristo Asafo Mission

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The government has announced the immediate suspension of all registered firearm licences across the country, effective from 12 noon on Tuesday, June 23, 2025.

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mubarak, said the directive forms part of a broader reset of Ghana's weapons ownership and control system, aimed at tightening oversight, improving accountability, and strengthening national security.

Interior Minister Suspends All Active Gun Licenses In Ghana After Adwoa Safo Shooting Incident

Source: Getty Images

Mubarak told Joy FM the suspension applies universally to all current licence holders without exception.

"Everybody in Ghana who currently holds a legitimate license to hold a gun, today, I am suspending all of it. All of it that everybody is holding."

He explained that the move will allow authorities to conduct a comprehensive audit and restructuring of the firearms control system, pointing to compliance breaches and the misuse of legally registered weapons as key concerns.

Authorities say the nationwide suspension is intended to stabilise the firearms system while investigations and reforms are carried out.

The minister later announced the directive in a press conference later on June 23.

The announcement follows the shooting incident involving former Member of Parliament Adwoa Safo at a property linked to Israel Safo in the Greater Accra Region.

The incident is connected to an ongoing succession dispute within the Kristo Asafo Mission, a religious organisation whose founder, Apostle Professor Kwadwo Safo, died in September 2025.

His death triggered competing claims over the leadership of the church and its associated institutions, with legal processes already underway.

In a statement, the Kwadwo Safo family alleged that Adwoa Safo was at the property to serve a court injunction during an installation event involving Israel Safo when the shooting occurred.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Ghana Police Service arrested six private security guards and retrieved a cache of weapons. On Monday, June 22, the Ghana Police Service confirmed Akofena’s arrest for his alleged involvement in the incident.

While the minister did not directly link the firearm suspension to the Kristo Asafo dispute, the timing of the announcement, coming in the immediate aftermath of the reported shooting, has drawn significant public attention to the broader question of firearm accountability in Ghana.

Interior Ministry shuts down Kantanka Security Services

YEN.com.gh reported that the Interior Ministry announced that the licence of Kantanka Security Services has been suspended.

A statement, signed by the sector minister, said the violations included the usage of unprescribed uniforms and unauthorised possession and use of firearms and other security accoutrements.

According to the Kantanka Group website, Kantanka Security Service is one of the latest additions to the company's portfolio and handles private security for institutions, corporate bodies, and more. Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena serves as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kantanka Group.

Source: YEN.com.gh