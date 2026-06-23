The Interior Ministry suspended the operating licence of Kantanka Security Services on June 22, following the shooting of former MP Adwoa Safo

Preliminary investigations indicated possible violations of the Private Security Organisations Regulations, including the use of unprescribed uniforms and firearms

Sector minister Muntaka Mubarak warned the public against dealing with the firm and hinted that further sanctions could follow as investigations continued

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The government of Ghana has taken action against Kantanka Security Services in the aftermath of the Kwadwo Safo Akofena and Adwoa Safo shooting incident.

The Interior Ministry announces the suspension of Kantanka Security Services' licence, operated by Kwadwo Safo Jnr, after the Adwoa Safo shooting. Image credit: @safo.akofena, SarahAdwoaSafo/Facebook

Source: TikTok

On Sunday, June 20, reports emerged that the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, had been shot.

The incident occurred near the residence of her brother, Israel Nana Kwadwo Safo Jnr, also known as Akofena.

Adwoa Safo had reportedly stormed the premises during a ceremony to name Akofena as the new leader of their late father’s Kristo Asafo Mission to deliver a court injunction, but was met with force by a security team.

Several shots were fired at her vehicle, hitting the former legislator in the neck and ear area and leaving her hospitalised.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Ghana Police Service arrested six private security guards and retrieved a cache of weapons. On Monday, June 22, the Ghana Police Service confirmed Akofena’s arrest for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Below is a Facebook post by the Ghana Police confirming Akofena’s arrest.

Interior Ministry shuts down Kantanka Security Services

In a statement released on Monday, June 22, the Interior Ministry announced that the licence of Kantanka Security Services had been suspended.

The suspension was related to several breaches of the (Private Security Organisations) Regulations, 1992 (L.I. 1571).

"The Ministry of the Interior has, with immediate effect, suspended the Private Security Organisation (PSO) operating licence for Kantanka Security Services Limited following reports of alleged use of unprescribed uniform, possession and use of firearms and ammunition by personnel of the company in the course of providing private security services on Sunday, 21st June, 2026, at Kwabenya in Accra," the statement said.

"The decision was taken after preliminary investigations indicated possible violations of the Police Service (Private Security Organisations) Regulations, 1992 (L.I. 1571), which govern the operation of Private Security Organisations in Ghana."

The statement, signed by sector minister Muntaka Mubarak (MP), said the violations included the usage of unprescribed uniforms and unauthorised possession and use of firearms and other security accoutrements.

Honourable Muntaka also fiercely warned the public against dealing with the firm and noted that several more measures could be taken against them once further investigations are completed.

According to the Kantanka Group website, Kantanka Security Service is one of the latest additions to the company's portfolio and handles private security for institutions, corporate bodies, and more. Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena serves as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kantanka Group.

Below is a Facebook post containing the statement suspending the licence of Kantana Security Services.

The Kristo Asafo Church shares its official account of events leading to the shooting of Sarah Adwoa Safo at her brother, Kwadwo Safo Akofena's residence on June 21. Image credit: KristoAsafoMission

Source: Facebook

Kristo Asafo addresses Kwadwo and Adwoa Safo incident

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Kristo Asafo Church shared an official statement addressing the shooting incident involving Sarah Adwoa Safo.

The statement pushed back on reports alleging that Kwadwo Safo Akofena shot his sister and claimed that the former MP had stormed the home in a manner that endangered the lives of those in the residence.

Source: YEN.com.gh