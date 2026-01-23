, located between Ada Junction in the Greater Accra Region and Sogakope, in

Police officers in the Volta Region rejected a $20,000 from a man transporting narcotics to Nigeria.

The suspect was arrested on January 21 after the narcotics worth GH¢1.032 million were captured.

The Chronicle reported that the suspect was identified as 46-year-old Charles Adenkule.

He was stopped at the Kpotame barrier, located between Ada Junction in the Greater Accra Region and Sogakope, in the South Tongu district, at about 6:30 pm.

A search of the vehicle uncovered ten parcels of compressed substances suspected to be coke and about half a kilogram of compressed dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp hidden behind the vehicle’s inner lining.

The operation was the result of actionable intelligence which was acted on by a joint taskforce comprising officials from the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID), the Drug Law Enforcement Unit (DLEU), and four personnel from the Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD).

The source revealed to The Chronicle that at exactly 6:30 pm, the aforementioned vehicle pulled up at the barrier and was signalled to stop. A careful search led to the discovery of the illicit drug.

Having realised that his cover had been blown, Adenkule, the suspected carrier, allegedly offered a $20,000 bribe to secure his release.

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue, while the Liberty Jeep has been impounded at the Volta Regional Police Headquarters in Ho.

Source: YEN.com.gh