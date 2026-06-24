Thomas Partey shared a Joker image on Snapchat with Ycee’s song Only God after Ghana’s draw against England

The post came after Djed Spence appeared to avoid shaking hands with Partey before the match

Many fans suggested Partey’s post could be a subtle reaction to the handshake controversy

Thomas Partey has become the subject of fresh discussion on social media after sharing a cryptic Snapchat post following Ghana's draw against England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Thomas Partey's Snapchat message draws attention after Djed Spence snub. Image credit: Derek Caeser, Ghana Football Association

Source: Instagram

The Black Stars midfielder uploaded an image of the Joker character to his Snapchat story shortly after the final whistle. Accompanying the image was Ycee's song Only God, a track that immediately caught the attention of fans who came across the post.

The update arrived just hours after Ghana secured a valuable point against England in one of the most talked-about matches of the tournament so far.

Thomas Partey's post follows Spence controversy

Before kick-off, a moment involving England defender Djed Spence and Thomas Partey generated widespread discussion online.

During the pre-match greetings between players, Spence appeared to avoid shaking hands with the Ghana midfielder. Videos of the incident quickly circulated across social media, with football fans debating what exactly happened during the exchange.

Neither Spence nor Partey publicly addressed the incident after the match. However, the moment continued to dominate discussions throughout the game and after the final whistle.

As a result, many fans quickly connected Partey's Snapchat post to the controversy because of the timing of the update.

Thomas Partey Joker image draws online attention

The Snapchat story itself was simple but striking.

The image featured the Joker, one of the most recognisable fictional characters in popular culture. Partey did not include any lengthy message or explanation alongside the post.

Instead, the midfielder allowed the image and Ycee's Only God song to carry the message.

Many supporters pointed to the timing of the upload and suggested it could be a subtle response to the events that unfolded before the match. However, Partey has not explained the meaning behind the post.

Thomas Partey's performance shines against England draw

Away from social media, Thomas Partey produced an important performance for Ghana against England.

The experienced midfielder helped the Black Stars remain organised in the centre of the pitch as they frustrated one of the tournament favourites.

Check out the X post of Thomas Partey's cryptic message below:

While the match itself ended goalless, discussions continued long after the final whistle. Alongside the result and the pre-match handshake controversy, Thomas Partey's Joker post has become one of the biggest talking points from Ghana's encounter with England.

Ghanaians slam England defender Djed Spence on social media after snubbing Thomas Partey before their World Cup clash. Image credit: Justin Setterfield, Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaians roast Djed Spence after Partey snub

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian social media users slammed Djed Spence after his decision to refuse a handshake with Thomas Partey during the Black Stars' World Cup game against England.

In the aftermath of the game, comments on Djed Spence’s Instagram and TikTok pages were swift and unsparing, with many Ghanaian football fans delivering scathing criticism of the Englishman

Source: YEN.com.gh