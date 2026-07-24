Archbishop Sarah Mullally will arrive in Accra on Sunday, July 26, for her first pastoral visit to Africa since her installation as Archbishop of Canterbury in March 2026

The 10-day tour will take her to Anglican parishes, healthcare institutions and historic slave sites across Ghana and Cameroon

Archbishop Sarah, a former nurse, will commission a new clinic named in her honour at St Monica's Nursing and Midwifery Training College in Kumasi

Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally will begin a 10-day pastoral visit to the Church of the Province of West Africa on Sunday, 26 July 2026, her first trip to the continent since being installed in the role in March this year.

The visit was arranged at the invitation of the Primate of West Africa and Bishop of Asante-Mampong, the Most Revd Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, and will take Archbishop Sarah through Ghana and the Diocese of Cameroon, both members of the Church of the Province of West Africa.

Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally is set to visit Ghana, where she will be hosted by the Asantehene, among others. Credit: Dan Kitwood/Ernest Ankomah

Source: Getty Images

The tour opens in Accra, where Archbishop Sarah will attend four local parishes before preaching at St Joseph the Worker Anglican Church in Kaneshie at a Eucharist led entirely by female clergy.

Alongside Archbishop Cyril, she will lay a foundation stone for a pilgrimage hostel at the Anglican Church in Ghana's Heritage Anglican Culture Village and Resorts initiative. Supported by USPG, the facility is intended to house members of the African diaspora visiting Ghana's slave sites for cultural rediscovery and healing.

On Monday, 27 July, she will call on President John Mahama at Jubilee House, before meeting and praying with the Bishops of the Internal Province of Ghana. Tuesday's schedule includes sessions with ecumenical and interfaith leaders, the Anglican Young People Association and the Mothers' Union.

Archbishop Sarah travels to Kumasi on Wednesday, 29 July, where she will preach to more than a thousand healthcare students at St Monica's Nursing and Midwifery Training College.

She will also commission a new clinic at the college that bears her name — a particularly meaningful moment given that she worked as a nurse prior to her ordination. A visit to the Mampong Babies Home and a meeting with Asantehene His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at Manhiya Palace are also scheduled that day.

Thursday, 30 July, brings a visit to Cape Coast Castle, the 17th-century fort from which enslaved people were transported to the Americas aboard British ships.

Archbishop Sarah will then travel to Cameroon, where she will join Bishop Dibo Thomas-Babyngton Elango, the Bishop of Cameroon, for engagements in Yaoundé, Douala, Buea and Limbe. On Saturday, 1 August, she will visit the Biaka University in Buea and its Doctor Biaka Memorial Foundation, which trains nurses midwives.

High Commissioner meets King Charles

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s UK High Commissioner Sabah Zita Benson turned heads after stepping out in a stylish kente gown by Meg'signature clothing brand during her official meeting with King Charles in the UK.

Her outfit quickly went viral online, with many Ghanaians praising the bold celebration of culture on a global stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh