Broadcast journalist and political commentator Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa Mensah has openly criticised the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over recent internal developments

According to him, some influential members of the party are allegedly mobilising sections of the party’s youth wing into a new political movement

Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa's comments have since generated significant reactions across social media and political circles

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Political commentator Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa Mensah has criticised the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing it of what he describes as a careless approach to internal developments that could weaken the party’s long-term political strength.

He made the remarks on his YouTube political show For The Records, where he discussed a range of issues affecting the party, including the emergence of a new politically aligned movement known as “The Base".

Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa Mensah has raised concerns about developments within the NPP. Photo credit: Okatakyie Afrifa/Facebook, NPP/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to him, the formation of the group is particularly concerning, especially amid claims linking former flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong to its influence and mobilisation efforts.

Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah expressed concern that party leadership appears to be observing developments without decisive intervention, while influential members allegedly mobilise sections of the party’s youth wing into the emerging movement.

He warned that the situation bears resemblance to historical political developments that once weakened the party’s predecessor traditions.

"History is repeating itself"- Okatakyie claims

Citing political history, he referenced events between 1972 and 1979, when internal disagreements within the political tradition contributed to fragmentation ahead of national elections.

He explained that tensions between Victor Owusu and William Ofori Atta within the United Party tradition eventually led to a breakaway that resulted in the formation of the United National Convention (UNC).

He further noted that the movement initially began as a youth-driven platform known as the People’s Movement for Freedom and Justice (PMFJ), before evolving into a full political party.

According to him, that fragmentation weakened the political front and contributed to a narrow electoral loss to Dr Hilla Limann in the general elections.

Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah warned that he sees a similar pattern emerging within the current NPP structure, particularly with the rise of “The Base.”

He alleged that the movement could eventually evolve into a fully fledged political party, potentially competing directly with the NPP for its own support base.

Kumawood actor Agya Koo reportedly storms Accra to register his political party to rival the NPP and the NDC. Image credit: Agya Koo, Gossip24tv

Source: Facebook

He cautioned that if unresolved grievances within the party are ignored, history could repeat itself with damaging consequences at the polls.

He therefore urged party leadership to take urgent steps to address internal tensions and unify all factions within the party.

His comments have since triggered wide reactions online, with many party supporters praising his analysis and describing it as a timely warning.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Bawumia wins NPP presidential primary

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won the presidential primary of the NPP held on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

He secured 56.48% of the total votes to become the party's presidential flagbearer for the 2028 election.

Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Bryan Acheampong followed Bawumia with 23.8% and 18.5% of votes, respectively.

Source: YEN.com.gh