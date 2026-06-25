The Jetour T2 continues to attract attention among SUV buyers in Ghana thanks to its rugged styling and growing reputation for value

Prospective buyers have several variants to choose from, each offering different features to suit varying driving needs and preferences

From its premium interior to its advanced technology and capable performance, the SUV is steadily becoming a strong competitor in Ghana's market

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The Jetour T2 has become one of the fastest-growing SUVs on Ghana's market, attracting buyers with its bold design, premium interior and capable all-wheel-drive system.

YEN.com.gh analysed Jetour T2 prices in Ghana and how each model costs in 2026. Image credit: Mercado Livre

Source: UGC

Positioned as a modern adventure SUV, the T2 offers a combination of rugged styling and luxury features that appeal to families, business owners and off-road enthusiasts alike.

It has also emerged as a strong alternative to more expensive Japanese and European SUVs.

As of 2026, the Jetour T2 typically sells between GH¢410,000 and GH¢610,000 in Ghana. Prices vary depending on whether the vehicle is brand new or foreign used, as well as the trim level, engine option and dealership.

Watch the YouTube video of the Jetour T2 below:

Most brand-new examples are listed between GH¢485,000 and GH¢600,000, while foreign-used units generally start from around GH¢410,000.

Jetour T2 model Drivetrain / Powertrain Jetour T2 2.0T Petrol AWD 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol, All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Jetour T2 1.5T Petrol AWD 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol, All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Jetour T2 1.5 Hybrid AWD 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain, All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Jetour T2 Travel+ Special edition with additional comfort and technology features Jetour T2 XWD Enhanced off-road variant with an intelligent four-wheel-drive system

The 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol model remains the most sought-after version because of its strong performance and four-wheel-drive capability. Buyers looking for better fuel economy may also opt for the hybrid version, which combines efficiency with modern driving technology.

The features of Jetour T2

Beyond its attractive pricing, the Jetour T2 is packed with premium equipment. The SUV features a large touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone charging, multiple USB ports, a panoramic sunroof on selected trims, leather seats, ventilated front seats and a high-quality sound system on higher specifications.

Safety is another area where the T2 performs well. Depending on the model, buyers can expect adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, multiple airbags and a 360-degree camera system, making it suitable for both city driving and long-distance journeys.

The SUV also offers generous cabin space and a large luggage compartment, making it practical for families and road trips.

Combined with its modern styling, comfortable ride and competitive pricing, the Jetour T2 continues to gain popularity in Ghana.

For buyers looking for a feature-packed SUV without paying premium luxury prices, the Jetour T2 remains one of the strongest value-for-money options currently available.

Honda CR-V estimated clearing cost at Ghana Port in 2026. Image credit: RoadandTrack.com, Freepik, Cleanheartmotors

Source: UGC

Honda CR-V clearing cost at Ghana Port

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Honda CR-V, a popular compact SUV among Ghanaian car buyers, had attracted attention over its estimated clearing cost at Ghana Port in 2026.

The rough figures had given importers a fair idea of how much they may need to prepare before shipping the vehicle.

The final amount still depended on the model year, engine size, trim, Customs valuation, exchange rate, and other port charges.

Source: YEN.com.gh