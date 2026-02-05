Chairman Wontumi has apologised to President Mahama for using harsh language during the 2024 election campaign

He said his actions were solely to promote his party’s interests and asked for forgiveness in a recent interview

The Ashanti Regional Chairman also declared his intention to contest for the National Chairman position of the NPP

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has pleaded for forgiveness from President Mahama.

Chairman Wontumi said he used some intemperate language and made some unfortunate statements against the president during the course of the campaign for the 2024 election.

The controversial politician consequently asked President Mahama to forgive him for his past actions.

Speaking in an interview with 1957 News, on Wednesday, February 3, 2026, the NPP regional chairman said everything he did was solely to advance the interests of his party and was nothing personal.

“Since we are human, we are not above asking for forgiveness. So, if I have offended him [Mahama], I am not above asking for forgiveness. If I have done anything wrong, willingly or unwillingly, I will say I’m sorry,” he said.

When asked what he would tell the president if he met him in person, Chairman Wontumi said he would plead with him to peacefully hand over power to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the newly elected presidential candidate of the NPP, in 2028.

“If I meet Mahama, he is now our president. At the time he was contesting, I had to work for my party. But now, he is our president, so what I will tell him is that, just as Akufo-Addo handed over to him, he should also hand over to Dr Bawumia,” he said.

Wontumi to contest NPP national chairmanship position

Chairman Wontumi has announced his intention to contest the National Chairman position of the NPP.

In a statement released on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, the Ashanti Regional Chairman said he is ready to serve the NPP at the highest level of its decision-making.

He disclosed that the decision was taken after consulting his Maker and seeking counsel from party elders as well as loved ones.

“I, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), having consulted my Maker and sought the counsel of party elders, hereby declare my intention to serve as National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party. I do so not for personal ambition, but to strengthen, rebuild, and unite our great party,” he wrote.

“The road ahead will demand vision, courage, and unwavering determination. Leadership at this moment requires bravery, the courage to stand firm, make difficult decisions, and be willing to lose everything if necessary for the NPP. We are ready. We are organised. We are built for the battle ahead,” he added.

Chairman Wontumi appears in court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Chairman Wontumi looking frail and worn down during his December 8 appearance at the Accra High Court stirred widespread sympathy online.

The politician had been embroiled in legal challenges over his company, Akonta Mining, allegedly engaging in numerous illegal mining activities.

The video of his current frail appearance sparked discussions, particularly due to his previous appearances before the same court when he appeared overconfident.

