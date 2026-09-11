Prophet Telvin Sowah alleged in a vision shared on Instagram that Kennedy Agyapong will pick up the NPP flag and divide it into two parts

The prophet claimed the alleged vision points to a major shakeup within the NPP by February 2028, ahead of the general elections that year

Telvin Sowah further alleged that Bawumia will eventually beg Kennedy Agyapong to serve as his running mate, while Afenyo-Markin becomes the party's next presidential candidate

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Ghanaian prophet Telvin Sowah has made a series of alleged prophecies concerning the New Patriotic Party (NPP), claiming that Kennedy Agyapong will trigger a major split within the party ahead of the 2028 general elections.

A prophet has made an alleged claim that Kennedy Agyapong will divide the NPP ahead of the 2028 elections. Image credit: Kennedy/Bawumia/Telvin.

Source: Instagram

This is not the first time Telvin Sowah has made claims about the NPP and its leadership.

He previously alleged in a separate vision that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia would not be successful in his bid for the presidency in the 2028 elections, a claim that drew mixed reactions online at the time, with some Ghanaians dismissing it and others urging caution.

The prophet has built a reputation for making frequent political predictions, having also made claims involving President John Dramani Mahama's administration, Finance Minister Ato Forson, and Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) leadership in recent months.

His prophecies have often sparked online debate, with critics questioning their accuracy and supporters defending his track record.

Prophet Telvin Sowah's alleged NPP vision

In a video shared on Instagram by Nana Romeo, Sowah claimed that in a vision, he saw Kennedy Agyapong pick up the NPP flag and divide it into two parts.

According to the prophet's account, one half of the flag, bearing the party's elephant symbol, transformed into something else, while the other half remained the NPP.

Sowah alleged that the vision points to a major shakeup within the NPP that will come to pass by February 2028, ahead of that year's general elections.

He further claimed that Bawumia would eventually beg Kennedy Agyapong to serve as his running mate to win the elections, and alleged that Alexander Afenyo-Markin would go on to become the NPP's next presidential candidate.

Below is prophet Telvin Sowah's prophecy.

Ghanaians react to Telvin Sowah's prophecy

The alleged prophecy drew a wave of sceptical reactions online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

amando_gh_amando commented:

"It had been a rumour already that Ken wanted to leave the party. This is not a prophecy masa."

marfomadrid commented:

"None of his prophecy has come to pass and you people keep on inviting him all the time."

okwakuohoma3 commented:

"Eii... all your prophecies turn to politics eii boi."

maxisway_monies commented:

"We all know this masa say something different."

bisammaano_ commented:

"This man every day same pattern, what important thing does he add to this program?"

Seer 1 General's alleged prophecy on Nigeria

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian prophet Seer 1 General issued an alleged prophecy concerning Nigeria, claiming a vision of mourning figures dressed in black inside what he believed to be Nigeria's State House, ahead of the country's January 2027 general election.

The prophet said he was uncertain of the vision's exact meaning but called on Christians to pray for Nigeria's president, leaders, and citizens.

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Source: YEN.com.gh