Warrior King Watches has received recognition for “Excellence in Ghana’s First Luxury Watch Production”

The Ghanaian luxury watch brand says its timepieces are designed, crafted and finished in Ghana

Founder’s journey into watchmaking began after a bad experience restoring one of his late father’s treasured watches

Warrior King Watches has received an award for “Excellence in Ghana’s First Luxury Watch Production,” marking another recognition for the Ghanaian luxury watchmaker and its efforts to build locally crafted timepieces.

Ghana-made watch company Warrior King wins award for luxury watch production. Image credit: warriorkingwatches

Source: UGC

The recognition comes as the company continues to position Ghana as a country capable of producing high-quality luxury products rather than relying mainly on imported finished goods.

Warrior King Watches says every timepiece it produces is designed, crafted and finished in Ghana, with its designs drawing inspiration from the durability, ingenuity and elegance associated with Ghana’s traditional artisans.

From broken watch to business

The story behind the brand traces back to 2017 following the death of its founder’s father.

According to a speech delivered at the 3rd International Manufacturing Conference and Awards, he inherited a collection of watches with strong sentimental value.

However, an attempt to repair one of his father’s favourite watches ended badly after a local repairer allegedly damaged its dial while trying to fix it.

The experience pushed him to learn watchmaking himself.

Check out the Instagram post below:

He began studying horology, learning from local repairers and watching tutorials online. He also bought old watches from relatives and friends, repeatedly dismantling and rebuilding them until he became confident working on watch movements.

In 2020, he founded HourHand Watch Co., which later became one of the foundations for the development of Warrior King Watches.

Promoting Ghanaian craftsmanship

Warrior King Watches has since focused on challenging the perception that products made in Africa are automatically of lower quality.

The company has previously been featured by GQ South Africa and recognised by the Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, achievements the founder cited as evidence that African craftsmanship can gain international attention.

One of its standout creations is the Warrior King Tourbillon, which the company describes as the most expensive timepiece ever produced on the African continent. The unique watch carries the words “Crafted in Ghana.”

The latest award adds to Warrior King Watches’ growing profile while highlighting Ghana’s developing capacity to produce luxury goods locally and compete through craftsmanship, skills and value addition.

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Source: YEN.com.gh