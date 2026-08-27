The US Embassy announced limited passport acceptance services at two outreach events in Ghana's Western and Central regions

The consular events are scheduled for Cape Coast on September 1 and Takoradi on September 2, 2026

Eligible US citizens can submit passport renewal applications using Form DS-82 at both locations

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The US Embassy in Ghana is set to conduct consular outreach events offering limited passport acceptance services in two regional cities in September 2026.

The Embassy confirmed that eligible US citizens will be able to submit passport renewal applications at both locations using Form DS-82.

US Embassy to Offer Passport Renewal Services in Cape Coast and Takoradi in September 2026

Source: Facebook

The first outreach session will take place in Cape Coast on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, running from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM at the Ridge Royal Hotel.

The event is aimed at American citizens residing in or around the Central Region who wish to renew their passports without travelling to the capital.

A second session is scheduled in Takoradi on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM at the Western Serene Atlantic Hotel.

The Takoradi event extends the Embassy's reach into the Western Region, where a number of US citizens are based, particularly those connected to the oil and gas sector.

Citizens intending to attend either session are advised to confirm their eligibility and ensure they have the correct documentation, including a completed Form DS-82, which is the standard application form used for passport renewals by mail or at authorised acceptance facilities.

The outreach programme reflects an ongoing effort by the US Embassy to make consular services more accessible to American citizens living outside Accra.

Both events offer a limited service window, meaning applicants should arrive promptly within the stated hours to ensure their submissions are processed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh