Delivery bikes have become an important business tool for riders serving customers across busy parts of Accra

Starting the business requires more than purchasing a motorcycle, as additional equipment and documents are needed

The breakdown shows the possible daily, weekly and monthly sales before operating expenses are deducted

The delivery business has become a visible source of income in Accra, with riders transporting food, documents and packages between homes, offices and shops.

How much it takes to start a delivery bike business and the possible returns in Accra. Image credit: Freepik

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However, anyone planning to enter the business must consider the cost of acquiring a bike and the expenses deducted from daily sales.

Cost of owning a delivery bike

Current online asking prices show that a fairly used 125cc or 150cc delivery bike may cost between GH¢8,000 and GH¢15,000.

A brand-new Bajaj Boxer or Haojue suitable for delivery work could cost approximately GH¢17,000 to GH¢27,000, depending on the model and seller.

The owner will also need a delivery box, helmet, reflective vest, raincoat, insurance, registration and basic tools.

Item Estimated cost Used or brand-new motorcycle GH¢8,000–GH¢27,000 Delivery box GH¢600–GH¢1,500 Helmet and protective clothing GH¢700–GH¢1,500 Registration and insurance GH¢800–GH¢2,000 Phone holder and basic tools GH¢300–GH¢800 Estimated starting cost GH¢10,400–GH¢32,800

The motorcycle figures are based on current asking prices advertised for models such as the Bajaj Boxer and Haojue KA150.

Possible sales in busy Accra

Delivery prices depend on distance, traffic and the size of the package. Current courier rates show that many Accra deliveries cost between GH¢35 and GH¢60, with GH¢45 a reasonable average for this calculation.

An owner-rider completing eight deliveries daily at an average of GH¢45 could record the following sales:

Period Deliveries Estimated gross sales Daily 8 GH¢360 Weekly 48 GH¢2,160 Monthly 208 GH¢9,360

This calculation assumes six working days weekly and 26 days monthly. The GH¢45 estimate is supported by current rates published by Quik Delivery, although individual riders may charge differently.

Sales are not the same as profit. A rider could spend around GH¢42 daily on three litres of petrol, using the mid-August benchmark price of approximately GH¢13.92 per litre reported by Joy Business.

Setting aside another GH¢20 for maintenance and mobile data would reduce estimated take-home earnings to about GH¢298 daily, GH¢1,788 weekly and GH¢7,748 monthly.

A rider working through an app could earn less because commissions may consume between 15% and 25% of the revenue.

Earnings will also fall during slow periods, breakdowns and days with fewer orders.

However, a reliable owner-rider operating around areas such as East Legon, Osu, Airport, Madina and Spintex could gradually recover the initial investment if demand remains consistent.

Features of Kantanka "Aboboyaa" explained

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Kantanka staff member introduced the Boafo, also called the Aboboyaa, in a video recorded inside the Ghanaian motor brand's warehouse.

The tricycle-style vehicle comes with a maximum load capacity of 1,500kg and a hydraulic-controlled tipping cargo bed for commercial loading.

The presentation also highlighted the Boafo's fuel efficiency, endurance, and safety features, as well as the pre-order and showroom prices.

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Source: YEN.com.gh