A 31-year-old woman has died following a Caesarean section at Ridge Hospital, leaving her family devastated

Her husband has made serious allegations about what happened during her care at the facility

He has vowed to pursue accountability and reveal more details after her funeral

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The husband of a 31-year-old woman who died following a Caesarean section at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, popularly known as Ridge Hospital, has accused the facility and some members of its healthcare team of gross negligence.

Daniel Ofori Asante made the allegations in a public statement on Friday, 28 August 2026, as he prepared to lay his late wife, Theresa Boakye Dua, to rest.

A 31-year-old Ghanaian woman dies after C-Section at the Ridge Hospital. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Getty Images

Bereaved husband recounts devastating loss

Asante said the couple had been married for 19 months and had looked forward to welcoming their first child when Theresa underwent a scheduled elective Caesarean section at the Ridge Hospital.

According to him, the family had trusted the prominent healthcare facility to carry out what was expected to be a routine procedure, but the situation ended in tragedy.

“Theresa’s only fault was being pregnant and placing her trust in Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) for a scheduled, elective Caesarean section,” he wrote.

Although he did not provide detailed information about the medical decisions surrounding the procedure, Asante alleged that his wife’s death resulted from misconduct and a failure to meet professional standards.

He described the emotional pain he and his family have endured since the incident in mid-July.

“Since the evening of July 16, 2026, I have lived in excruciating pain. I am still struggling to process the horrific ordeal my wife, our families and myself endured at Ridge Hospital,” he said.

Newborn son left without his mother

The death of Theresa, an employee of the Ministry of Health, has left her family devastated, with Asante highlighting the impact of her death on their newborn son.

“Our baby boy has been robbed of the unconditional love of a devoted mother,” he wrote.

He also noted that Theresa was an only child, making her death particularly painful for her parents.

Her father, who was abroad, was reportedly forced to return to Ghana following his daughter’s death.

“Every morning, I look at my mother-in-law and wonder how any mother survives the agony of losing her only child in the very act of bringing new life into this world,” Asante wrote.

He described picking up his father-in-law from the airport over the past two weeks as one of the most heartbreaking experiences of his life.

Widower vows to seek accountability

Describing his late wife as “a gentle, peaceful, and unproblematic soul”, Asante alleged that reckless decisions by some individuals at Ridge Hospital contributed to her death and caused lasting trauma to the family.

He said he would pursue full transparency and provide more details about what happened during his wife’s care after the funeral proceedings.

“After I honour my wife today, Friday, August 28, 2026, the full truth will be told,” he wrote.

Asante also referred to allegations of “unprofessionalism, manipulation, and extortion” and said his decision to seek an official review was primarily aimed at preventing similar incidents from happening to other families.

“Will this bring back the life of my wife? Absolutely not, but so that no other pregnant woman or family has to endure this living nightmare,” he said.

The allegations made by the bereaved husband have not been independently established, and any official response from Greater Accra Regional Hospital or the relevant health authorities would be required to determine the circumstances surrounding Theresa Boakye Dua’s death.

61-year-old gives birth at Ridge Hospital

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a 61-year-old Ghanaian woman named Doris had given birth to her first child at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Accra.

A viral video showed Doris recovering in a hospital bed, while a nurse confirmed that she had been days away from her 62nd birthday.

Doris had credited the successful delivery to divine intervention, saying her pregnancy had remained hidden from her neighbours for nine months.

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Source: YEN.com.gh