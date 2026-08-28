The Ghana Meteorological Agency released its morning weather forecast for Friday, August 28, 2026

GMet warned of mist, fog, drizzle and thunderstorms affecting several parts of the country throughout the day

The agency also cautioned residents and seafarers about rough sea conditions along the coast

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its morning weather forecast for Friday, August 28, 2026, warning Ghanaians to prepare for a mix of misty conditions, drizzle, and thunderstorms across various parts of the country.

According to GMet, the day is set to begin with patches of mist and fog along coastal, forested, and mountainous areas.

The GMet forecasts mist, rain and thunderstorms today, August 28, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

A number of inland and coastal locations are also expected to experience slight rain or drizzle in the early hours, while mostly cloudy skies will cover other parts of the country.

Afternoon outlook across southern and northern Ghana

As the day progresses into the afternoon, the weather picture shifts notably between the south and the north.

Southern Ghana can expect variably cloudy to partly cloudy conditions, while the northern sector should enjoy intervals of sunshine.

However, residents in the middle, transition, and northern zones should brace for thunderstorms accompanied by rain, which are forecast to develop from the afternoon and persist well into the night hours.

GMet has also noted that relatively cool temperatures will be felt across the country during the night and early morning periods, offering some relief from daytime heat.

Of particular concern is the state of the sea, which GMet has classified as rough. Fishermen, sailors, and anyone with activities near or on the water are strongly advised to exercise caution and heed all safety guidelines before venturing out.

GMet concluded its bulletin with a safety reminder to all Ghanaians to stay alert and take the necessary precautions as the day unfolds.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

Mahama orders GH¢300 million to tackle flooding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama had directed the immediate release of GH¢300 million from the Contingency Fund to support victims of the Accra floods.

The funds were split equally, with GH¢150 million allocated for urgent assistance to affected communities.

The President also ordered the deployment of security personnel to assist NADMO in ongoing rescue operations.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh