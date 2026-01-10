Footage of the late Ignatius Kutu Acheampong's sole residence at his hometown of Atwima Hwediem has surfaced on social media

The footage showed the current state of the huge building and its compound, which was in bad shape and facing deterioration

The current state of the late Ignatius Kutu Acheampong's residence has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

The residence of the late former Ghanaian military Head of State, Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, in his hometown of Atwima Hwediem, has resurfaced and appears to be facing significant deterioration.

The former military officer, who served as the country's leader from 1972 to 1978, lived with his wife, Faustina Acheampong, and their children at his residence at Atwima Hwediem in the Ashanti Region of Ghana for most of his adult life before he died in 1978.

The final resting place of the late Ignatius Kutu Acheampong is also located within the compound of his residence.

Kutu Acheampong's residence resurfaces, faces deterioration

On Friday, January 9, 2026, TikToker CJ and his associates visited the residence of the late Acheampong in his hometown during a trip to the Ashanti Region.

The social media personality, with over 33k followers on TikTok, showed the current state of the former military head of state's building, which appeared to be facing massive infrastructural decline.

In the video, the TikToker complained about the lack of government support to renovate the place, as he showed several cracks and black mould on the floor of the house's compound.

The late Acheampong's residence also appeared to be completely abandoned and empty, as no one was present at the premises.

The compound of the building looked dirty and bushy, as weeds had grown and covered large portions of the floor.

The building itself had portions of its paint wiped out, with metal bars and windows rusty and in bad shape.

CJ also visited the final resting place of the late Kutu Acheampong, which was erected at his residence on August 1, 2004.

The late military leader's burial site had a big epitaph, a small statue of the late Military Head of State and framed photos on the wall.

The entrance of the residence had also deteriorated, with the gate and wall fence looking rusty. The road leading to the house was also in deplorable shape.

CJ appealed to the government of Ghana to renovate the residence of the late Acheampong and convert it into a tourist site for school children or tourists.

The TikTok videos of the current state of the late former Head of State Ignatius Kutu Acheampong's residence are below:

Who was the late Ignatius Kutu Acheampong?

The late Ignatius Kutu Acheampong was a former Head of State of Ghana from 1972 to 1978. He was born on September 23, 1931.

He ascended to power after overthrowing the democratically elected Prime Minister Kofi Abrefa Busia in a military coup.

Acheampong was also the Chairman of the National Redemption Council (NRC), which was later changed to the Supreme Military Council (SMC) in 1975.

His tenure as Ghana's Head of State ended in 1978 after he was forced to resign following a palace coup by Lieutenant General Frederick William Kwasi Akuffo.

After his exit from office, he retreated to his sole residence at Atwima Hwediem, where he reportedly lived with his family as a farmer.

Acheampong died at the age of 47 after he, William Akuffo and other senior military officials were executed by firing squad on June 16, 1976, after Jerry John Rawlings and the young officers of the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) rose to power.

He was survived by his wife, Faustina Acheampong and his children, who are currently based abroad.

Acheampong's house's current state stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nana commented:

"In the olden times, this house was expensive."

Kurt_Boateng wrote:

"When you see Busia own in Wenchi, you will cry."

RasBruno said:

"Does he not have family members or children to renovate the house? The government can't maintain individuals' houses simply because they were state persons."

