Ghana Meteorological Authority issued the morning weather forecast for Monday, October 12, 2026

Misty conditions with reduced visibility are expected over parts of southern Ghana on Monday morning

Thunderstorms or rain are likely over the middle, transition and northern sectors into the evening

Ghanaians waking up on Monday, October 12, 2026, should prepare for a mixed bag of weather conditions across the country, with the morning bringing misty skies in the south and the risk of thunderstorms building over other regions by evening.

Residents in parts of southern Ghana can expect reduced visibility early on Monday, as misty conditions settle across the area.

Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to experience thunderstorms and rain today, October 1, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Drivers and commuters are advised to take extra care on the roads during the morning hours when visibility may be at its lowest.

As the day progresses, sunny intervals are forecast to spread across much of the country through the afternoon, offering a brief window of clearer, brighter conditions before the weather shifts again later in the day.

Rain and thunderstorms likely in northern and middle sectors

By evening, conditions are expected to deteriorate in several parts of the country. Thunderstorms or rain are anticipated over the middle, transition, and northern sectors of Ghana, which could affect communities across a wide stretch of the country.

Areas not directly in the path of the storms are likely to experience partly to mostly cloudy skies as the evening draws in.

Residents in the affected zones are encouraged to stay updated on any further advisories and to take precautions ahead of the anticipated wet weather.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

GMet's earlier weather update

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's meteorological forecast pointed to misty conditions across southern parts of the country on the morning of Sunday, October 11.

Afternoon sunshine was expected to give way to thunderstorms and rainfall over inland areas from late afternoon into the evening.

Residents in coastal, middle, transition, and northern sectors were urged to monitor conditions before planning outdoor activities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh