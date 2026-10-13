New Zealand lists visitor and transit visas that must now be applied for online

Immigration New Zealand announced that paper applications for visitor and transit visas will no longer be accepted from 1 October 2026

The policy change covers 25 visa categories, including business, medical treatment, sports events and group visitor visas

Applicants who submitted paper forms before the October deadline will not be affected by the new requirement

Immigration New Zealand has announced that it will stop accepting paper applications for visitor and transit visas from 1 October 2026, requiring all future submissions to be completed through its enhanced Immigration Online system.

Immigration New Zealand Ends Paper Visa Applications for 25 Visa Types From October 2026

Source: Getty Images

The authority confirmed the change as part of a wider effort to digitalise its visa application process, with the dual aim of making it easier for travellers to submit and track their applications while enabling immigration staff to handle cases more efficiently.

The new requirement applies to 25 visa types. The full list includes:

Transit Visa Visitor Visa Business Visitor Visa Group Visitor Visa (including Approved Destination Status) Academic Visitor Visa Adoption Visitor Visa Adoption Pre-citizenship Visitor Visa Antarctic Traveller Visitor Visa Arts and Music Festival Visitor Visa Culturally Arranged Marriage Visitor Visa Crew Joining a Ship or Plane Visitor Visa Dismissed Worker Visitor Visa Support of Medical Patients Visitor Visa German Law Student Visitor Visa Guardian Visitor Visa Medical Treatment Visitor Visa Occupational Registration Visitor Visa Parent and Grandparent Visitor Visa Pitcairn Islander Visitor Visa Private Yacht or Plane Visitor Visa Short-term Entertainment Act Visitor Visa Sports Events Visitor Visa Super Yachts Visitor Visa Tour Visitor Visa Visiting Media Visitor Visa

Any paper application received before 1 October 2026 will continue to be processed without disruption, meaning those who have already submitted their forms do not need to reapply or take any additional steps.

How to Apply Through Immigration Online

Immigration New Zealand noted that the online infrastructure is already operational ahead of the October deadline, with the majority of visitor visa categories and all transit visa applications currently available for submission through the enhanced system.

Applicants intending to travel to New Zealand for purposes such as medical treatment, business engagements, sports events or any other category on the listed set of visas will need to complete their submissions digitally through the official Immigration New Zealand portal, regardless of whether they apply before or after the cut-off date.

The shift reflects a broader trend among immigration authorities worldwide towards fully digital application systems, reducing reliance on physical paperwork and streamlining processing timelines for both applicants and officials.

Dubai sets minimum age for foreign retirees’ visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dubai had confirmed that foreign nationals must be at least 55 years old to qualify for a retirement visa in the emirate.

According to the official Invest in Dubai portal, meeting the age requirement alone is not sufficient.

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Source: YEN.com.gh