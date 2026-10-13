Dubai Announces Minimum Age Foreigners Must Meet for a Retirement Visa

The Dubai government confirmed that foreigners who want to retire in the emirate must meet a minimum age requirement

Qualifying applicants must also satisfy at least one of several financial conditions tied to property ownership or income

The retirement visa came with access to world-class healthcare and a range of lifestyle opportunities in Dubai

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The Dubai government has confirmed that foreign nationals must be at least 55 years old to qualify for a retirement visa in the emirate, establishing a clear eligibility threshold for those seeking to settle in the city after their working years.

According to the official Invest in Dubai portal, meeting the age requirement alone is not sufficient.

Dubai’s retirement visa requires foreign nationals to be 55 or older and meet a property, income or savings threshold. Image credit: Alexander W Helin, RALF HIRSCHBERGER/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Applicants must also demonstrate financial self-sufficiency by satisfying at least one of three conditions: owning property within Dubai, earning a regular income above a specified level, or holding enough savings to sustain themselves throughout their stay.

What Dubai's retirement visa requires

The financial thresholds are central to the application process. Authorities designed the requirements to ensure that retirees arriving in Dubai will not place a burden on the emirate's public resources.

Proof of property ownership, a steady income stream, or a qualifying savings balance each serve as acceptable evidence that an applicant can support themselves independently.

The combination of a fixed minimum age and financial criteria positions the retirement visa as a structured pathway rather than an open-door arrangement. It is tailored specifically to older foreign nationals who can demonstrate long-term financial stability.

What the visa offers retirees

Dubai's government described the visa as offering retirees broad opportunities for relaxation, travel, and personal fulfilment. The emirate's infrastructure includes access to world-class healthcare facilities, which forms a central part of the offer's appeal to older residents considering a permanent or long-term move.

The retirement visa reflects Dubai's broader strategy of attracting affluent foreign residents who contribute to the economy through property investment and personal expenditure rather than active employment.

For those who qualify, the visa provides a legal framework for settling in one of the world's most internationally recognised cities.

Dubai sets salary requirement for five-year Green Residence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dubai had set a minimum monthly salary of AED 15,000 as the income threshold foreign nationals must meet to qualify for the emirate's five-year Green Residence Permit.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai published the eligibility conditions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh