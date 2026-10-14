The Ghana Meteorological Agency is forecasting partly cloudy skies this morning, with mist or fog patches possible along the coast

Sunshine interspersed with cloudy spells is expected to dominate conditions across the country as the day progresses

Localised rain and thunderclouds are likely to develop over parts of the coast, forest belt, transition zone and northern sectors by afternoon and evening

Ghana is set for a mixed bag of weather conditions on October 14, with forecasters predicting a shift from misty morning skies to the threat of thunderstorms by late afternoon and evening.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency is forecasting partly cloudy skies this morning, with mist or fog patches possible along the coast. Credit: Cem Genco

Source: Getty Images

The day is expected to begin under partly cloudy skies, per the forecast from the Ghana Meteorological Agency.

Coastal communities, forested areas and locations in mountainous terrain may experience patches of mist or fog in the early hours, which could temporarily reduce visibility for commuters and travellers.

As temperatures rise through the morning, conditions are forecast to become clearer, with sunny intervals and some cloud cover expected to prevail across much of the country during the middle part of the day.

However, the atmosphere is likely to become increasingly unsettled towards the afternoon and into the evening.

Localised rain showers and thunderclouds are forecast to develop across several parts of the country, including the coastal zone, the forest belt, the transition zone and the northern sectors. Residents in those areas are advised to prepare for potentially heavy downpours during this period.

Ghana Meteorological Agency is the state institution tasked with providing reliable weather and climate services to support Ghana's socio-economic development.

It was established by Act 682 of 2004 (amended by Act 1002 in 2019).

Based in East Legon, the agency provides efficient and reliable updates by collecting, processing, archiving, analysing and disseminating meteorological information.

The agency recently took delivery of automated weather stations to the Ghana Meteorological Agency on May 6, donated by UNESCO.

This donation was aimed at improving Ghana’s ability to respond to climate variability and extreme weather events such as floods and droughts.

It is meant to strengthen climate resilience and improve early warning systems in Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh