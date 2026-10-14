ACCRA, Ghana — Valentine Golden Ghanem, a medical laboratory scientist at the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), has been registered as an Epidemiologist A by the Netherlands Society for Epidemiology. The registration was confirmed on 22 September 2026.

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Biomedical Scientist and Public Health Specialist adds Dutch credential to registrations in Ghana and Ireland.

Source: UGC

The Dutch registration adds to his existing credentials. He is licensed by Ghana’s Allied Health Professions Council and registered as a medical scientist with Ireland’s health regulator, CORU.

Mr Ghanem’s training spans public health, data science and law. He holds an MSc in Public Health from the University of Suffolk, where he received the Unicaf Africa Prize for Academic Excellence. He also holds an MSc in Data Science with Distinction from the University of East London, where he received several nominations for leadership and achievement awards.

He is currently studying for a Master of Laws at Liverpool John Moores University. His research there examines pathogen data sovereignty and One Health surveillance, and Ghana’s legal duties under global health security law.

His work combines infectious disease surveillance, spatial statistics and explainable artificial intelligence. Using health information systems including DHIMS2 and GHIMS, together with predictive methods such as XGBoost and SHAP, he studies regional health inequities and how data can guide more targeted public health responses.

Mr Ghanem has developed a computational epidemiology model intended to support public health early-warning systems. He says the aim is to help African health systems improve disease forecasting and outbreak detection, and to promote health equity across sub-Saharan Africa.

Source: YEN.com.gh