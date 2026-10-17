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GMet Predicts Mist, Sunshine, Rain, and Thunderstorms Across Parts of Ghana Today, October 17
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GMet Predicts Mist, Sunshine, Rain, and Thunderstorms Across Parts of Ghana Today, October 17

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
2 min read
  • Ghana Meteorological Agency released its morning weather forecast for Saturday, October 17, 2026
  • Partly cloudy skies with mist and fog patches are expected over forest and mountainous areas in the morning
  • Thunderstorms and rain are forecast to hit parts of the middle, transition, coastal, and northern sectors by evening

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Saturday, October 17, 2026, warning residents to expect shifting conditions throughout the day.

GMet says the morning will bring partly cloudy skies across much of the country. People living in or travelling through forest zones and mountainous areas should anticipate mist and fog patches during the early hours.

Ghana Meteorological Agency, GMet, Ghana weather reports, weather forecast, weather conditions, thunderstorms, rainfall, floods
GMet predicts mist, sunshine, rain, and thunderstorms across parts of Ghana today, October 17, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.
Source: Getty Images

Afternoon sunshine before evening storms

As the morning gives way to midday, conditions are expected to improve. Sunny weather, broken up by occasional cloud cover, will become the dominant pattern across the country during the afternoon hours.

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However, Ghanaians should not be caught off guard as the day draws to a close. GMet is warning that thunderstorms and rain are likely to develop from late afternoon into the evening.

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Ghana Met Agency issues rain and thunderstorm warning for Friday afternoon, October 16

These wet conditions are forecast to affect parts of the middle and transition sectors, as well as portions of the inland coastal areas and the northern sector.

Residents in these zones are advised to make necessary preparations ahead of the expected downpours, including securing property and avoiding flooded or low-lying areas during the evening hours.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

GMet's earlier weather alert

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its afternoon weather forecast for Friday, October 16, 2026.

GMet predicted mostly sunny skies across the country before cloud cover began building from mid-afternoon.

Thunderstorms and rain were expected to affect coastal, middle, transition, and northern sectors later in the day.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Salifu Bagulube Moro avatar

Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.

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