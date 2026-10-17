The Electricity Company of Ghana announced a power outage affecting Kotei and surrounding areas in the Ashanti South Region on Saturday, October 17

ECG confirmed the disruption stemmed from a fault in its network, not a scheduled outage

Engineers were deployed to address the fault and restore electricity supply to affected customers

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that customers in Kotei and surrounding areas within the Ashanti South Region are experiencing a power outage due to a fault in its network.

ECG announces network fault resulting in power outrage at Kotei and surrounding areas.

Source: UGC

Kotei and its surrounding areas to experience dumsor

ECG made the announcement on its official Instagram account on Saturday, 17th October 2026, notifying affected residents that the disruption was unplanned and caused by an internal network failure rather than any scheduled maintenance activity.

ECG Confirms Network Fault in Ashanti South Region

In a statement addressed to customers in the affected communities, ECG said its engineers had been deployed to identify and repair the fault.

The utility company gave no specific timeline for when supply would be fully restored but assured the public that work was actively underway.

"ECG wishes to assure affected customers that our Engineers are working to rectify the fault and restore supply," the company stated, adding that it regretted the inconvenience caused to those impacted by the disruption.

Kotei residents affected by outage

The outage affects Kotei, a community in the Ashanti Region, along with nearby areas.

ECG's Ashanti South Region serves a significant portion of the Kumasi metropolitan area and its surroundings, meaning network faults in that zone can affect a considerable number of residential and commercial customers.

The company did not provide further technical details about the nature or location of the fault within its network.

The Instagram post is below:

ECG announces maintenance schedule

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about ECG’s planned maintenance outages across communities in the Volta, Ashanti, Central and Greater Accra regions from October 12 to 15, 2026.

The interruptions are scheduled to run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with affected areas varying by day.

The planned works are intended to improve service delivery, but will temporarily interrupt power for residents and businesses in the affected communities. Find out which areas are on ECG’s schedule and when the outages are expected.

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Source: YEN.com.gh