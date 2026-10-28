Cost of Installing a Water Tank in Ghana in 2026: Prices and Labour Fees
- Water tank prices in Ghana vary depending on the capacity, manufacturer and quality of the product
- A 1,000-litre plastic water tank can cost between GH¢1,615 and GH¢1,815, based on selected published prices
- Homeowners must also budget for metal stands, plumbing materials, water pumps and installation labour
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Ghanaians planning to install water tanks in their homes in 2026 must prepare for additional expenses beyond the purchase price, as the cost of stands, plumbing and labour can significantly increase their budgets.
Plastic water storage tanks have become an important feature in many Ghanaian homes, especially in communities where residents experience irregular water supply.
The tanks, available from manufacturers such as PolyTank, Sintex and Polystar, allow households to store water for cooking, bathing, cleaning and other domestic activities.
However, the amount needed for a complete installation depends on the tank's capacity, the supporting structure, available plumbing connections and whether an electric water pump is required.
Water tank prices in Ghana
A review of prices published by Ghanaian manufacturers and building material suppliers shows that the cost of a water tank increases considerably with its storage capacity.
For instance, selected 1,000-litre models cost between GH¢1,615 and GH¢1,815, while 2,000-litre tanks are advertised at approximately GH¢3,000 to GH¢3,600.
Larger 5,000-litre water tanks cost between GH¢5,425 and GH¢7,815, depending on the brand and model.
The table below compares selected advertised prices.
Water tank capacity
Price range
1,000 litres
GH¢1,615–1,815
2,000 litres
GH¢3,000–3,600
3,500 litres
GH¢4,050–5,835
5,000 litres
GH¢5,425–7,815
Source: Published listings from PolyTank Ghana, Sintex Ghana, Polystar stockist Soja Group and Waxbon Builders Shop, checked in October 2026. Prices exclude delivery and installation.
The figures are examples of market prices rather than fixed nationwide charges. Homeowners may encounter different prices depending on their location, supplier and tank specifications.
Water tank installation and labour costs
Apart from purchasing the water tank, homeowners must consider how it will be supported and connected to their water supply.
Those installing tanks above ground level may require professionally fabricated metal stands.
A September 2026 industry guide published by Ghanaian metal fabrication platform Fabri Manager estimates that a low steel stand for a 1,000-litre tank costs GH¢2,000 to GH¢4,500.
A similar structure for a 2,000-litre tank costs GH¢3,000 to GH¢6,500.
Additional installation item
Estimated cost
Low steel stand for 1,000L tank
GH¢2,000–4,500
Low steel stand for 2,000L tank
GH¢3,000–6,500
Selected 0.5HP electric water pumps
GH¢455–945
Pipes, valves and connectors
Depends on installation
Plumbing labour
Requires a site quotation
Concrete base or foundation
Quoted separately
Source: Fabri Manager, Farmline and ZAMO Ghana. Stand estimates include fabrication and installation, but exclude separately charged foundation work.
Consequently, purchasing a 1,000-litre tank and mounting it on a low steel stand could cost approximately GH¢3,615 to GH¢6,315 before plumbing, foundation and other expenses.
Fabri Manager advises homeowners:
"Concrete footings and base work are often quoted separately — ask."
Property owners who prefer ground-level installations may avoid the expense of elevated steel stands, although suitable pumping equipment may still be needed to supply water at the required pressure.
Larger tanks also require stronger foundations and properly designed supports because 5,000 litres of water weighs approximately five tonnes.
Homeowners are therefore encouraged to obtain separate quotations for tanks, stands, plumbing and labour before beginning installation to avoid unexpected costs.
Cost of Drilling a Borehole in Ghana
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Drilling and installing a functional domestic borehole in Ghana could cost between GH¢13,000 and GH¢35,000 in 2026.
Homeowners may spend additional money on water storage tanks, plumbing, testing and maintenance.
The Water Resources Commission requires homeowners to register boreholes and engage licensed drilling contractors.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.