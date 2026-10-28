Water tank prices in Ghana vary depending on the capacity, manufacturer and quality of the product

A 1,000-litre plastic water tank can cost between GH¢1,615 and GH¢1,815, based on selected published prices

Homeowners must also budget for metal stands, plumbing materials, water pumps and installation labour

Ghanaians planning to install water tanks in their homes in 2026 must prepare for additional expenses beyond the purchase price, as the cost of stands, plumbing and labour can significantly increase their budgets.

Building a house in Ghana: Cost of installing a water tank in 2026. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Plastic water storage tanks have become an important feature in many Ghanaian homes, especially in communities where residents experience irregular water supply.

The tanks, available from manufacturers such as PolyTank, Sintex and Polystar, allow households to store water for cooking, bathing, cleaning and other domestic activities.

However, the amount needed for a complete installation depends on the tank's capacity, the supporting structure, available plumbing connections and whether an electric water pump is required.

Water tank prices in Ghana

A review of prices published by Ghanaian manufacturers and building material suppliers shows that the cost of a water tank increases considerably with its storage capacity.

For instance, selected 1,000-litre models cost between GH¢1,615 and GH¢1,815, while 2,000-litre tanks are advertised at approximately GH¢3,000 to GH¢3,600.

Larger 5,000-litre water tanks cost between GH¢5,425 and GH¢7,815, depending on the brand and model.

The table below compares selected advertised prices.

Water tank capacity Price range 1,000 litres GH¢1,615–1,815 2,000 litres GH¢3,000–3,600 3,500 litres GH¢4,050–5,835 5,000 litres GH¢5,425–7,815

Source: Published listings from PolyTank Ghana, Sintex Ghana, Polystar stockist Soja Group and Waxbon Builders Shop, checked in October 2026. Prices exclude delivery and installation.

The figures are examples of market prices rather than fixed nationwide charges. Homeowners may encounter different prices depending on their location, supplier and tank specifications.

Water tank installation and labour costs

Apart from purchasing the water tank, homeowners must consider how it will be supported and connected to their water supply.

Those installing tanks above ground level may require professionally fabricated metal stands.

A September 2026 industry guide published by Ghanaian metal fabrication platform Fabri Manager estimates that a low steel stand for a 1,000-litre tank costs GH¢2,000 to GH¢4,500.

A similar structure for a 2,000-litre tank costs GH¢3,000 to GH¢6,500.

Additional installation item Estimated cost Low steel stand for 1,000L tank GH¢2,000–4,500 Low steel stand for 2,000L tank GH¢3,000–6,500 Selected 0.5HP electric water pumps GH¢455–945 Pipes, valves and connectors Depends on installation Plumbing labour Requires a site quotation Concrete base or foundation Quoted separately

Source: Fabri Manager, Farmline and ZAMO Ghana. Stand estimates include fabrication and installation, but exclude separately charged foundation work.

Consequently, purchasing a 1,000-litre tank and mounting it on a low steel stand could cost approximately GH¢3,615 to GH¢6,315 before plumbing, foundation and other expenses.

Fabri Manager advises homeowners:

"Concrete footings and base work are often quoted separately — ask."

Property owners who prefer ground-level installations may avoid the expense of elevated steel stands, although suitable pumping equipment may still be needed to supply water at the required pressure.

Larger tanks also require stronger foundations and properly designed supports because 5,000 litres of water weighs approximately five tonnes.

Homeowners are therefore encouraged to obtain separate quotations for tanks, stands, plumbing and labour before beginning installation to avoid unexpected costs.

Cost of Drilling a Borehole in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Drilling and installing a functional domestic borehole in Ghana could cost between GH¢13,000 and GH¢35,000 in 2026.

Homeowners may spend additional money on water storage tanks, plumbing, testing and maintenance.

The Water Resources Commission requires homeowners to register boreholes and engage licensed drilling contractors.

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Source: YEN.com.gh