Ghanaians can legally claim inherited houses, land, money and other properties through the appropriate estate administration process

The procedure depends on whether the deceased left a valid will or died without one

Ghana's inheritance laws protect the rights of surviving spouses, children and other eligible family members

Claiming an inheritance in Ghana requires certain legal procedures, whether the deceased left behind a house, land, money, vehicles or other valuable properties.

How to claim a deceased relative's property in Ghana without legal trouble. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Many Ghanaians are unaware of the steps involved in receiving inherited property, particularly when there is no will or when relatives disagree over ownership.

Ghana's inheritance process is mainly governed by the Administration of Estates Act, 1961 (Act 63), and the Intestate Succession Law, 1985 (PNDCL 111).

These laws explain who qualifies to inherit property, the documents required and how the estate of a deceased person should be distributed.

How to claim an inheritance in Ghana

The first step is to establish whether the deceased left a valid will. A will is a legal document explaining how a person's property should be distributed after death.

Where a valid will exists, the executor named in the document generally applies to the appropriate court for probate, which grants legal authority to administer the estate.

However, where the deceased left no will, eligible persons must apply for Letters of Administration. This document authorises appointed administrators to manage and distribute the deceased's assets.

According to Ghana's Judicial Service, applicants must provide relevant supporting documents before the court can process the application.

These may include:

Required documents Purpose Death certificate Confirms the death Ghana Card or other identification Identifies the applicant Will, if available Establishes the deceased's wishes Property documents Identifies land, houses and assets Declaration of property values Shows the estimated estate value Supporting affidavits and oaths Supports the legal application

Applications must be made to a court with the appropriate jurisdiction, generally where the deceased had a fixed residence before death.

For Letters of Administration, the court also requires a public notice period, usually lasting at least 21 days, during which interested persons may raise objections.

Once the legal requirements have been satisfied, the authorised representatives can gather the assets, pay outstanding debts and distribute the remaining inheritance to beneficiaries.

Who qualifies to receive an inheritance?

Under Ghana's Intestate Succession Law, surviving spouses, children, parents and other qualifying relatives may be entitled to a share of property where the deceased left no will.

For example, where the deceased leaves a spouse, children and a surviving parent, the remaining estate is generally divided according to the following percentages.

Beneficiary Share of remaining estate Surviving spouse 18.75% Child or children collectively 56.25% Surviving parent or parents 12.5% Customary-law beneficiaries 12.5%

These percentages apply to the remaining estate after the law's special provisions concerning household belongings and residential property have been considered. Different sharing arrangements apply in other family circumstances.

Section 4 of PNDCL 111 also provides important protection for surviving spouses and children concerning a house owned by the deceased.

The law states:

"Where the estate includes only one house, the surviving spouse or the child or both of them is or are entitled to that house."

This means a qualifying surviving spouse or child cannot simply be denied their legal interest in the deceased's house by other relatives.

However, the law generally does not apply to stool, skin or family property that the deceased did not own personally.

Beneficiaries who believe their inheritance is being unlawfully withheld can seek legal assistance and challenge the administration of the estate in court.

People claiming inherited land or houses may also need to complete the necessary ownership documentation and registration procedures after distribution.

Ultimately, receiving an inheritance in Ghana requires proof of entitlement and compliance with the appropriate legal process rather than simply taking possession of a deceased relative's property.

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Source: YEN.com.gh