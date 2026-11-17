The US Department of State announced on September 18, 2026, that social media vetting will cover three additional nonimmigrant visa categories

Foreign media representatives, USMCA professionals, and their dependants will be subject to the expanded online screening from October 1, 2026

Applicants in the newly covered categories must set all their social media profiles to public before their applications can be processed

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The United States Department of State will extend mandatory social media screening to three additional nonimmigrant visa categories beginning October 1, 2026, requiring applicants to make their online profiles publicly accessible as a condition of processing.

The US Department of State announced on September 18, 2026, that social media vetting will cover three additional nonimmigrant visa categories. Credit: Erik S. Lesser

Source: Getty Images

The department published the announcement on September 18, 2026, on its official Travel.State.Gov website.

The three newly covered categories are the I visa, issued to foreign media representatives, and the TN and TD visas, which cover professionals and their dependants qualifying under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Under the expanded policy, individuals applying for I, TN, or TD visas must adjust the privacy settings on all their social media accounts to "public" or "open" before their applications move forward. The department stated that consular officers need this access to carry out the vetting process required by the new rules.

The October 1 rollout builds on a vetting framework that already applies to a wide range of visa types. Categories already subject to social media review include student visas (F-1, M-1, F-2, M-2), temporary worker and trainee visas (H-1B, H-3, H-4), exchange visitor visas (J-1, J-2), fiancé and dependent visas (K-1, K-2, K-3), diplomatic and official visas (A-3, C-3, G-5), religious worker visas (R-1, R-2), international cultural exchange visas (Q), and visas for witnesses, informants, and victims (S, T, U).

US government's position on visa vetting

The department described every visa decision as a national security matter, saying the screening process is designed to identify applicants who may be ineligible to enter the country, including those who could pose a threat to national security or public safety.

Officials said the goal is to confirm that applicants do not intend to harm Americans or act against US interests, and that each person can demonstrate genuine eligibility for the visa category they are seeking.

"Receiving a U.S. visa remains a privilege granted at the government's discretion, not an entitlement," the department said in the announcement.

The department also confirmed that the same standard is applied uniformly across all applicants, regardless of which visa category they fall under.

US sets new travel limits for citizenship applicants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had announced new travel restrictions aimed at foreign nationals currently pursuing American citizenship through the naturalisation process.

Applicants for naturalisation are now barred from spending more than 30 consecutive days outside the United States while their applications are pending.

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Source: YEN.com.gh