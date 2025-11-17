A young lady is trending after a video of her flaunting the house she now lives in, in Ghana, surfaced online

In the now-viral video, the young lady detailed how her father built the house and the idea behind it

Social media users who watched the video have shared varied opinions, with many celebrating the young lady

A young lady has left many inspired after she took to social media to celebrate her father in the most adorable way possible.

This comes after she shared a video of the massive mansion her father built for her and her sibling in Ghana as an inheritance.

A lady relocates to Ghana, flaunting the house her dad built for her and her sister. Photo credit: @itsneeneewright/TikTok

In a video on her TikTok, the lady flaunted the massive mansion, fitted with a swimming pool and had a large compound.

She was also heard giving a background on the mansion, where she stated that her father began building in the early 2000s.

The lady disclosed that after she and her sister inherited the property, they also developed it further

She then expressed heartfelt gratitude to her father for being a visionary and leaving behind what she labelled as generational wealth.

"This is what generational wealth looks like for me and my family. In the early 2000s, my father started building a property in Ghana. He put a lot of hard work, dedication, and thought into this property, and it's beautiful. When he passed on the baton to us, my sister and I built on it. We added to the property and started to build a business. We are so grateful for what our parents did for us."

Ghanaian Lady Mame Sika touring her 3-Bedroom mansion Photo Source: Sika-official

In another post, the lady shared more light on her journey, stating that she relocated to Ghana and was fortunate to have secured employment here.

"Me, I had flexibility in my job as a teacher. So, once I came to Ghana and saw all that my father had built here, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m definitely doing this. I’ve come, and we will add on to our property. We got it to a space where I was comfortable enough to live here. I was able to get employment, and the rest is history."

The video went viral, and social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the beautiful house.

The video is here:

The young lady's mansion goes viral

Gnaddy stated:

"I enjoy your posts. You must work on your correct pronunciation of 'Ghanaian,' though. It is not 'Garnian,' as many born in the diaspora tend to pronounce. It is 'Ghan-a-ian.' Work on it, and you will eventually get it right."

Kwabena Jr. stated:

"You always have to give thanks to your father. Some of us are building from scratch."

Thierry 023 stated:

"That's how a real person will live. The kids are part of it. Now you have to be careful not to find yourself in the comfort zone. In the comfort zone, we don’t usually grow. We’re going to die in our comfort zone."

