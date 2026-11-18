Nigerian business tycoon Tony Elumelu acquired an additional 5.8 million Seplat Energy shares worth $70 million, his latest in a series of major purchases

The fresh investment pushed the combined holdings of Heirs Energies and Heirs Holdings to 22.05% of Seplat's issued share capital

Elumelu is set to become Seplat's chairman on January 1, 2027, as his investment portfolio value climbs to an estimated $1.6 billion

Nigerian businessman Tony Elumelu has deepened his exposure to Seplat Energy with a $70 million share purchase, the latest in a string of acquisitions that has made him the company's largest disclosed shareholder.

His energy investment firm, Heirs Energies Limited, bought an additional 5,888,341 Seplat shares, according to reports published on 17 November 2026.

Tony Elumelu acquires an additional 5.8 million Seplat Energy shares worth $70 million, his latest in a series of major purchases. Credit: Tony Elumelu

Source: Facebook

Business Insider reported that the transaction lifted the combined stake held by Heirs Energies and Heirs Holdings to 132.3 million shares, equivalent to 22.05% of Seplat's total issued share capital.

The November purchase is the most recent step in a rapid accumulation of Seplat shares that began in December 2025, when Heirs Energies and Heirs Holdings acquired a 20.07% stake from French energy firm Maurel & Prom in a $496 million transaction backed by Afreximbank and Africa Finance Corporation.

That same month, Heirs Energies also secured a separate $750 million financing facility from Afreximbank to fund operational growth and expand oil production.

A further six million shares followed in September 2026 for £53.2 million, pushing the group's ownership to 21.07% before the latest deal added another percentage point. Seplat's rising share price, combined with the volume of shares accumulated, has lifted the estimated market value of the group's holdings to $1.6 billion.

That figure reflects the value of shares held through Elumelu's investment companies and does not represent his verified personal net worth, which depends on his broader business interests, assets and liabilities.

The enlarged stake arrives as Seplat itself continues to grow. In December 2024, the company completed a $1.28 billion acquisition of ExxonMobil's Nigerian shallow-water assets, significantly boosting its production capacity and strengthening its standing among Nigeria's foremost oil and gas producers.

Future of Elumelu at Seplat

Elumelu's role at Seplat is also set to become more direct. He is scheduled to assume the position of chairman on 1 January 2027, giving him formal leadership oversight of a company in which his investment vehicles now hold the largest disclosed shareholding.

Beyond Seplat, his business interests span several sectors through Heirs Holdings, United Bank for Africa, Transcorp and Heirs Energies, with significant positions across Nigeria's financial services, power generation and petroleum industries.

The latest acquisition also revives discussion of Elumelu's standing in global wealth rankings. Forbes valued his fortune at $1 billion in 2014 before revising the figure down to $700 million in 2015, and he has since remained absent from major indices including Bloomberg's Billionaires Index. His continued share purchases and the growing value of his investment portfolio have drawn fresh attention to whether that ranking could change in the near term.

Tony Elumelu's recent viral moment

Yen.com.gh reported on Elumelu's viral exchange at a UBA graduation ceremony earlier in the year.

On Thursday, August 21, 2026, Elumelu shared a highlight reel on Instagram from the United Bank for Africa's Graduate Management Accelerated Programme Class 2026 graduation ceremony.

The footage, set to Peter Okoye's song *I Can't Look Away*, showed the business mogul on stage presenting awards, interacting warmly with graduates, and basking in the celebratory atmosphere of what was clearly a milestone moment for the institution.

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Source: YEN.com.gh