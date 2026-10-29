Pastor David of the Breaking Yoke Church has broken his silence on the collapse of pillars at the church’s project site at Klagon, near Lashibi

He said the main church building was not affected and that the structure was a pavilion meant to serve as a shed for church members

According to the pastor, the beams could not hold the pillars because the company in charge used premixed concrete to do the work at once

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Pastor David of Breaking Yoke Church has broken his silence on the collapse of pillars at the church’s project site at Klagon, near Lashibi in Accra.

The pillars of Breaking Yoke Church’s pavilion at Klagon lie collapsed as people gather at the site. Photo source: @sammykaymedia/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The incident happened on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, while workers were on the site. Reports said about eight men were offloading cement when the pillars came down.

Two of them were reportedly rushed to hospital, while some residents feared others were trapped under the debris.

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service were at the scene to assess the situation. Videos of the scene, shared by blogger Sammy Kay Media, quickly went viral on social media.

Pastor David says main church building unaffected

Speaking to Sammy Kay Media, Pastor David said the collapse did not affect the main church building.

According to him, the main church building had already been completed. He explained that the structure that came down was a pavilion the church was putting up as a shed for members to use after service.

Pastor David also dismissed reports that workers were trapped under the debris. No worker was stuck as earlier reported, he told the blogger.

The Instagram post by Sammy Kay Media, in which Pastor David speaks on the collapse, is below.

Pastor explains what caused the collapse

Giving details of the project, the pastor said the church had raised pillars for the pavilion. The plan, he said, was to cast beams that would hold the pillars together.

However, the company in charge of the work decided to do everything at once using premixed concrete. As a result, the beams could not hold the pillars because the concrete had not dried well.

His account differs from earlier reports that two workers were taken to hospital after the incident. YEN.com.gh could not independently verify the pastor’s claims.

Breaking Yoke Ministry reacts to collapse reports

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Breaking Yoke Ministry International reacted to reports of the collapse at its construction site in Klagon, Lashibi.

In a statement on its Facebook page on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, the church said “there were no casualties, and no one is trapped under the debris.”

According to the ministry, the main place of worship remains “intact” and the affected structure was isolated.

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Source: YEN.com.gh