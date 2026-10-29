EOCO Board Chairman Daniel Domelevo confirmed Raymond Archer as the substantive Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office

Archer had been serving in an acting capacity since August 2025, when he replaced former EOCO head Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah

Before joining EOCO, Archer built his career as an investigative journalist, a background that has shaped his approach to leading the agency

Raymond Archer has been formally confirmed as the substantive Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), with his appointment taking effect on October 27, 2026.

Raymond Archer is confirmed as the substantive EOCO Executive Director. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

EOCO Board Chairman Daniel Domelevo made the announcement public on Thursday, October 29, 2026, confirming that Archer had officially stepped into the substantive role two days prior.

The confirmation brings to a close a period of more than a year during which Raymond Archer led the office in an acting capacity, having first been appointed to the position in August 2025 following the departure of his predecessor, Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah.

From investigative journalism to EOCO leadership

Before entering public service, Archer built a career as an investigative journalist, a background widely associated with his focus on accountability and the exposure of alleged wrongdoing.

That experience is now expected to inform his stewardship of one of Ghana's foremost law enforcement institutions.

EOCO is mandated to investigate and prosecute economic and organised crime offences, covering areas such as money laundering and other crimes that pose a threat to Ghana's financial system and public confidence.

What Raymond Archer's confirmation means for EOCO

As the confirmed head of the office, Archer is expected to sharpen EOCO's operational focus and push forward its efforts to protect Ghana's economic interests.

His leadership has drawn both commendation and scrutiny since he assumed the acting role, with supporters praising his drive while critics have raised concerns about what they describe as an overly forceful approach to some operations.

With a substantive mandate now in place, the spotlight will remain on how Archer handles ongoing cases, manages the agency's direction, and builds on EOCO's work in tackling organised economic crime across the country.

The X post on Raymond Archer's confirmation is below.

EOCO dismisses Baffour Awuah's GH¢50m bail

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on EOCO’s denial of the report that Manhyia South MP Baffour Awuah had been granted GH¢50 million bail, and what remains unknown about his status.

The MP reported to EOCO voluntarily after a High Court arrest warrant was issued, but the agency has not confirmed whether he is in custody or has received bail under different terms.

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Source: YEN.com.gh