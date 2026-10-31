The Electricity Company of Ghana announced the restoration of its Clou Smart Prepayment Metering System on Saturday, October 31

ECG customers experienced a period of disruption that prevented them from purchasing electricity credits through the usual channels

Ghanaians can now buy electricity credits via the ECG PowerApp or at the nearest Private Prepayment Vending Station

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that its Clou Smart Prepayment Metering System is back online following a period of service disruption, allowing customers to purchase electricity credits once again.

ECG made the announcement on Saturday, 31st October 2026, via its official social media channels, including informing the public that normal service had resumed.

ECG makes major announcement about smart metering system. Photo credit: ecg.

Source: UGC

ECG Clou metering system restored

During the outage, customers were unable to use the Clou Smart Prepayment Metering System to buy electricity credits, a development that would have affected households and businesses relying on the platform for their power needs.

With service now restored, the ECG confirmed that customers can purchase credits through two channels: the ECG PowerApp or any nearby Private Prepayment Vending Station.

The electricity distributor thanked customers for their patience and cooperation during the disruption, acknowledging the inconvenience the outage may have caused.

How to buy prepaid on ECG smart meters. Photo credit: @ecg.

Source: Facebook

Buying electricity credits in Ghana

ECG's prepayment system is a widely used mechanism across Ghana, allowing consumers to pay for electricity in advance rather than receiving monthly bills. The Clou Smart Prepayment Metering System forms a key part of that infrastructure, and any interruption to the platform can affect a large number of households, particularly in urban centres where the ECG PowerApp has become a popular and convenient way to top up.

The ECG PowerApp provides customers with a digital alternative to physical vending stations, enabling purchases from mobile devices at any time.

ECG has not disclosed the cause of the disruption or how long the system was offline ahead of Saturday's restoration announcement.

The Instagram post is below:

ECG announces 6-hour power outage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about ECG’s planned six-hour power outages across parts of Greater Accra and Eastern regions from November 1 to 5, 2026.

The maintenance schedule lists dozens of affected communities, including Somanya, Baatsonaa and Ashaiman.

Planned outages continue to draw concern in Ghana, where the prolonged power shortages from 2012 to 2016 became known as dumsor. Find out which communities are scheduled to lose electricity and when.

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Source: YEN.com.gh