Thomas Kwabena Opoku has reportedly passed away following an accident, just 22 days after being called to the Ghana Bar

The newly qualified lawyer, who also worked as a hospital administrator, reportedly died on October 31, 2026

The news of his sudden passing has brought sadness, with a social media tribute mourning his untimely death

Ghanaian lawyer Thomas Kwabena Opoku has reportedly passed away just 22 days after celebrating one of the biggest achievements of his professional life.

Thomas Kwabena Opoku reportedly passed away weeks after fulfilling his dream of becoming a lawyer. Image credit: Ghbase, Supreme Court

Source: UGC

The newly qualified lawyer, who was called to the Ghana Bar on October 9, 2026, reportedly lost his life following an accident on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

His passing was announced in a Facebook post by Ghbase News, which described the unfortunate development as heartbreaking.

The news comes barely three weeks after Opoku celebrated completing his legal training and joining the legal profession.

Thomas Kwabena Opoku's legal achievement

Before qualifying as a lawyer, Opoku reportedly worked as a hospital administrator, building a career in healthcare management while pursuing his legal ambitions.

His admission to the legal profession marked a significant achievement following years of academic preparation, dedication and hard work.

His name also appeared on the published list of candidates for Ghana's 63rd call to the Bar in October 2026.

Photographs accompanying the announcement showed Opoku proudly dressed in his legal attire, capturing what should have been the beginning of another promising chapter in his professional journey.

Sadly, that celebration reportedly turned into mourning within just 22 days.

Tributes pour in for Thomas Opoku

The Facebook post expressed sorrow over the lawyer's passing, describing the years of effort he invested in achieving his dream.

Reflecting on the painful development, the page wrote:

"This world is not our own."

The post also extended condolences to his grieving family and friends.

Check out the Facebook post below:

Further details surrounding the accident, including its location and circumstances, have not yet been independently confirmed.

His reported death comes shortly after an important career milestone, leaving a promising new chapter tragically brief.

Awutu Senya MP gets call to the Bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Awutu Senya East MP Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor’s appearance at Ghana’s Call to the Bar ceremony, where she was admitted to the legal profession alongside about 1,500 candidates.

A video of her elaborate hairstyle and heavy makeup drew mixed reactions online, with some praising her look and others criticising it.

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Source: YEN.com.gh