Ghana Meteorological Agency Forecast Rain and Thunderstorms in Several Areas Today, November 2
- Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its weather forecast for Monday, November 2, 2026, covering all regions of the country
- Mist and fog patches are expected over coastal, forest and hilly areas during the morning hours
- Thunderstorms and rain are forecast for parts of the middle and transition zones from the afternoon into the evening
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Monday, November 2, 2026, alerting residents across the country to a day of varied conditions depending on their region.
GMet says the early part of the day will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy across the country.
Coastal communities, forest belts and hilly areas should be on alert for mist and fog patches during the morning hours, which could reduce visibility for commuters and early risers.
As the day moves along, sunshine is expected to break through and dominate much of southern Ghana, offering some relief after the overcast start.
Afternoon showers and northern haze
Residents in the middle and transition zones of the country should prepare for a change in conditions from the afternoon into the evening.
GMet is forecasting thunderstorms and rain in these areas, so those travelling or working outdoors during that time would do well to plan accordingly.
Northern Ghana tells a different story. Hot and sunny weather is expected to persist throughout the day across the north, while the extreme northern sector will continue to experience slight haze.
Residents in those areas are advised to stay hydrated and limit prolonged exposure to the heat during peak afternoon hours.
GMet regularly issues daily weather advisories to help Ghanaians plan their activities safely, particularly during transitional weather periods when conditions can shift quickly within a single day.
Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:
29 Accra towns to experience 3-hour dumsor
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled a three-hour blackout for parts of Greater Accra from Sunday, November 1
ECG listed over 29 communities across the region set to be affected by the planned power interruption
The company cited emergency maintenance works as the reason behind the scheduled outage
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.