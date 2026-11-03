TraffiTech Fines in Ghana: Who Pays When a Car Is Sold, Borrowed or Stolen

Ghana's new TraffiTech system has introduced important responsibilities for vehicle owners

Motorists who sell or lend their vehicles could face fines for offences committed by others

The Ghana Police Service has also explained the rules for stolen and company-owned vehicles

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Ghana's newly introduced TraffiTech-GH system could leave some vehicle owners paying traffic fines even when they were not behind the steering wheel at the time of an offence.

Sold or lent your car? Why you could still pay TraffiTech fines in Ghana. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The automated traffic enforcement system, which began operations on November 1, 2026, uses cameras and other devices to detect traffic violations, particularly speeding.

According to the Ghana Police Service, electronic violation notices are generally sent to the registered owners of vehicles captured committing offences, regardless of who was driving.

Selling or lending your vehicle

Ghanaians who have sold their vehicles without completing the official ownership transfer at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) could still be held responsible for traffic fines.

The Police Service explains that former owners remain liable until their ownership details have been officially updated in the DVLA's records.

This means someone who sold a car months ago could receive a violation notice if the new owner commits an offence while the vehicle remains registered in the seller's name.

The situation is similar when a person lends their vehicle to a friend, relative or another driver.

In its official TraffiTech guidelines, the Police Service states:

"The registered owner remains liable regardless of who was driving."

This makes it important for vehicle owners to be aware of how their cars are being used.

Stolen and company-owned vehicles

However, the rules provide an avenue for owners whose vehicles or number plates have been stolen.

According to the Police Service, affected owners must report the theft to the Police, DVLA and their insurance companies.

Those with written police reports confirming that the theft occurred before the traffic violation can contest the notice through the official online process.

For company-owned vehicles, the responsibility rests with the organisation registered as the owner.

This means businesses operating fleets of cars, delivery vehicles, taxis or trucks could receive fines arising from traffic offences committed by their employees or assigned drivers.

The Police Service explains that such companies must either settle or contest the violations within the prescribed period.

Vehicle owners are therefore encouraged to ensure their DVLA records are accurate, complete ownership transfers after sales and properly document incidents involving stolen vehicles.

Speed limits and fines under TraffiTech-GH

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that TraffiTech-GH launched on Monday, November 2, 2026, with cameras now able to detect speeding violations without drivers knowing they have been caught.

Offenders receive an SMS ticket from the Ghana Police MTTD and have 14 days to either pay online or contest the fine before penalties escalate.

Registered vehicle owners bear legal responsibility for any ticket linked to their car, even if someone else was driving at the time.

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Source: YEN.com.gh