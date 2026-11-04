A historic tree believed to have been planted by Okomfo Anokye in 1690 has fallen in Asante Agona

Strong winds preceding rainfall reportedly uprooted the tree, attracting residents to the scene

The incident has renewed interest in Okomfo Anokye's history and his connection to Asante Agona

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Residents of Asante Agona in the Ashanti Region have been left stunned after a legendary tree believed to have been planted by the revered traditional priest Okomfo Anokye in 1690 reportedly fell.

End of an era as Okomfo Anokye's 336-year-old legacy in Asante Agona is uprooted. Image credit: mey3 asateni, The Asante Nation

Source: UGC

The historic tree, said to have stood for approximately 336 years, was reportedly uprooted by strong winds preceding rainfall on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

According to a report shared by ASK Ghana on X, the incident attracted considerable attention from residents who gathered to witness the fallen tree.

The platform stated that residents had been "plunged into great shock" following the development.

Footage accompanying the report showed a damaged tree trunk, with several people gathered near the scene.

History of Okomfo Anokye's legendary tree

Okomfo Anokye remains one of the most influential personalities in Asante history, having played a significant role in establishing the Asante Kingdom alongside Osei Tutu I.

According to Encyclopaedia Africana, the renowned traditional priest became the Omanhene of Agona, with his descendants subsequently serving as traditional diviners to Asante kings.

Several historical accounts associate Okomfo Anokye with the planting of trees that carried spiritual and cultural significance.

One tradition credits him with planting trees at Kwaman, Dwaben and Kumawu, with their survival or death carrying symbolic meaning for the emerging Asante Kingdom.

However, the reported 1690 planting date of the fallen Asante Agona tree has not been independently authenticated.

Another Okomfo Anokye tree previously fell

The latest development comes three years after another historic tree associated with Okomfo Anokye was felled at Feyiase in November 2023.

The approximately 300-year-old cola tree was reportedly cut down by an unidentified individual, prompting concern among traditional authorities.

Researchers from the Forestry Research Institute of Ghana subsequently began efforts to revive the historic tree.

Check out the X post below:

The Feyiase incident was separate from the latest development at Asante Agona.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear whether traditional authorities in Asante Agona will perform customary rites following the reported collapse of the tree.

Aburi Chief offers Prince Edward royal stool

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that His Royal Highness Prince Edward received a welcome befitting his status as the Duke of Edinburgh at Aburi on Monday, November 24, 2025.

This was after he was presented with gifts by the Chief of Aburi, Otoobuor Djan Kwasi II, for honouring them with his presence.

In a video sighted on the TikTok page of @the1957news, the British royal, dressed in a suit and tie, was informed by a representative of the Aburi Chief about the presentation of some items as a gesture of goodwill.

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Source: YEN.com.gh