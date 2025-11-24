The Duke of Edinburgh was all smiles after the Aburi Chief surprised him with gifts during his visit

It all happened after the brother of King Charles III came to Ghana and was gifted a royal stool, royal sandals and royal cloth

He will be in Ghana for two days, during which he is expected to meet with the President and also attend other events

His Royal Highness Prince Edward received a welcome befitting his status as the Duke of Edinburgh at Aburi on Monday, November 24, 2025.

This comes after he was presented with gifts by the Chief of Aburi, Otoobuor Djan Kwasi II, for honouring them with his presence.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @the1957news, the British royal, dressed in a suit and tie, was informed by a representative of the Aburi Chief about the presentation of some items as a gesture of goodwill.

With this, he was presented with a royal stool, a royal cloth, and royal sandals.

Prince Edward was all smiles as the royal stool was unwrapped to reveal a beautifully carved wooden seat, after which it was presented to him.

The Kente cloth was also draped on him, after which he, the Aburi Chief, and other dignitaries at the event posed for pictures.

Prince Edward spends time in Ghana

Prior to this, the Duke of Edinburgh won many people over with his humility after a video of his visit to the Presbyterian Women’s College of Education went viral.

He was seen in a playful mood with schoolchildren as they worked on a jigsaw puzzle.

Others present included the Deputy Minister of Education, Clement Apaak, and Lawrencia Dziwornu, Member of Parliament for Akuapem South.

Itinerary of Prince Edward in Ghana

The Duke of Edinburgh is on a two-day visit to Ghana to attend several events during his stay. Top of the list will be his meeting with the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama.

He will also attend a durbar with the National House of Chiefs and visit the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

Prince Edward will also attend a UK–Ghana theatre and creative arts event featuring a performance of The Black Star, Teacher of Africa.

He will also meet participants of the Commonwealth Startup Fellowship Programme and representatives of the Ghanaian Paralympic and sports associations.

Royals visit Ghana

The Duke of Edinburgh is the second top royal to visit Ghana in recent months, as King Mswati III, the leader of the Kingdom of Eswatini, also met Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in June this year at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region.

The video of Prince Edward being offered gifts during his visit to Aburi has generated many reactions.

King Mswati's wife reacts to Ghanaian culture

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Mswati III’s wife went viral for her reaction while watching Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s delegation pour libation during their arrival.

The video of her reaction to the libation-pouring generated massive talking points online.

