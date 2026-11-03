Malta's national identity agency Identità published the official fee structure for obtaining a Maltese passport valid for 10 years

The standard passport fee changes depending on the time of year, with two separate rates applying across different seasons

An urgent passport option is available for applicants with imminent travel plans, at a considerably higher cost

Malta's national identity agency, Identità, has released official details on the fees and application requirements for obtaining a Maltese passport, outlining a tiered pricing structure based on urgency and season.

The standard passport, valid for 10 years, costs €70 during the off-peak window running from September to March.

Identità sets Malta passport fees at €70 from September to March and €80 from April to August. Urgent passports cost €160 Image credit: Adam Hester, Leon Neal/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Between April and August, the fee increases to €80. Under standard processing, applicants can expect to collect their passport within four working days, provided all required documents are submitted in full at the time of application.

Malta's urgent passport service

For applicants who need their travel document more quickly, Identità offers an expedited service at a cost of €160. Under this arrangement, the completed passport is available within four working hours, making it a viable option for those with imminent travel commitments.

The agency has emphasised that incomplete submissions will immediately halt the process. If any required document is missing at the point of application, processing will not proceed until the outstanding matter is resolved.

What the application process requires

All applicants must attend the Passport Office in person, where live biometric data is captured on site. This includes a facial image, fingerprints and a signature. A second personal appearance is required when collecting the completed passport, at which point fingerprints are verified again.

Those who obtained Maltese citizenship rather than acquiring it by birth are required to present an original citizenship certificate or dual letter, along with a copy of the document.

Applicants residing outside Malta who do not hold a valid Maltese ID card face additional requirements.

They must submit a passport photograph endorsed by a recommender. The recommender must be a Maltese, EU or Commonwealth national currently living in Malta, hold a university degree, and have known the applicant for a minimum of two years.

Identità has also specified that all signatures on the application form must be original wet signatures. Electronic or scanned signatures are not accepted under any circumstances, including those provided by recommenders.

UK releases official cost of 10-year passport

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had made public the official fees for obtaining a British passport.

Under the revised fee structure, adults applying for a standard 10-year passport online will pay £88.50, while those who choose to submit a paper application will be charged £100.

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Source: YEN.com.gh