CID Director-General COP Lydia Yaako Donkor has met officials of Apple Inc. at the CID Headquarters in Accra to strengthen the fight against counterfeit products

According to her, the engagement focused on forensic investigations, intelligence sharing, identifying counterfeit electronic devices, examining digital evidence

Donkor warned that fake phones, chargers and batteries pose serious risks to consumers and said counterfeiting also deprives the economy of Ghana of lawful revenue

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, has met Apple Inc. to strengthen the fight against counterfeit Apple products in Ghana.

CID boss COP Lydia Yaako Donkor meets Apple Inc. to strengthen the fight against fake Apple products in Ghana. Photo source: Lydia Yaako Donkor.

Source: Facebook

In July 2026, Nkonkonsa reported that the Ghana Police Service had begun working with Apple to tackle counterfeit Apple products after a meeting with company officials. That delegation was headed by Collin Denyer.

Under the partnership, both sides aimed to improve information exchange, verify genuine Apple products and dismantle counterfeit networks.

Police said the move would protect consumers from fraudulent and potentially unsafe products. Wednesday’s engagement builds on that collaboration.

Lydia Yaako Donkor hosts Apple Inc. in Accra

Donkor received Apple Inc. at the CID Headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. She shared details of the engagement in a post on her Instagram page.

According to her, the meeting focused on collaboration in forensic investigations, intelligence sharing and the fight against counterfeit Apple products.

Talks also covered identifying counterfeit electronic devices, examining digital evidence and tracing illegal supply chains.

“I expressed my appreciation to Apple Inc. for its continued cooperation and technical support, particularly in strengthening forensic capabilities and providing assistance in cases currently under investigation and prosecution,” she wrote.

The Instagram post from Lydia Yaako Donkor, in which she shares details of the meeting with Apple Inc., is below.

Lydia Yaako Donkor warns about fake electronic devices

In her post, the CID boss warned that counterfeit electronic devices pose serious risks to consumers.

“Fake Apple products; phones, chargers, batteries and other electrical products can cause fires, injuries, damage to property and, in extreme cases, loss of life,” she wrote.

She added that counterfeiting undermines legitimate businesses and deprives the economy of lawful revenue.

Donkor also linked intellectual property crime to transnational organised criminal networks involved in fraud, smuggling and illegal trade.

According to Citi Newsroom, Unilever and J.O Global were also part of the CID’s engagement with stakeholders.

The CID, she said, remains committed to working with Apple, regulators and international partners to disrupt counterfeit distribution channels.

Donkor speaks on Ghana Jollof TikTok probe

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Lydia Yaako Donkor said the police had identified high-profile persons allegedly funding the Ghana Jollof TikTok account.

Speaking at a press briefing in September 2026, she said police believe the account is run by Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, who is suspected to be in the UK.

Police alleged that money from some influential Ghanaians was passed through a Techiman-based nurse to Kodua, with part of it allegedly used to pay people to share her videos.

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Source: YEN.com.gh