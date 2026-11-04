A 20-year-old Nigerian, Darell Alao, lost his life in Boston on October 7, 2026, just 20 days before his 21st birthday

An 18-year-old Boston resident, Christian Peebles, was arrested two days later and charged in connection with Darell's death

Darell's father, who lives in Nigeria, was denied a US visa to attend his son's burial scheduled for November 20, 2026

A Nigerian family is grieving the loss of their 20-year-old son, Darell Alao, who lost his life in Boston, Massachusetts, on October 7, 2026, just weeks before he would have turned 21.

20-year-old Nigerian boy loses his life in Boston days before his 21st birthday. Image credit: Lifeissue Magazine

Source: Facebook

According to a report by Nigerian blogger Instablog9ja, Darell's birthday had been set for October 27, meaning he lost his life only 20 days before the milestone.

His mother, Nneka Alao, and other relatives have been left devastated by the sudden tragedy.

Darell's death: what happened at Hyde Park Avenue

Boston Police Department officers responded to a shooting report at approximately 5:09 p.m. on October 7 at 1171 Hyde Park Avenue.

They arrived to find Darell with a gunshot wound and rushed him to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. He was later pronounced dead.

Two days after the incident, on October 9, police arrested 18-year-old Boston resident Christian Peebles in connection with the killing. Peebles was subsequently charged with a serious crime.

The exact circumstances that led to the fatal encounter have not been fully established.

Darell's father denied visa to attend burial

The heartbreak for the Alao family deepened when Darell's father, who resides in Nigeria, was denied a visa to travel to the United States to attend his son's burial, scheduled for November 20, 2026.

His inability to secure travel permission has left friends and family deeply distressed, as they had hoped he would be present for the final funeral rites.

In response, those close to the family have launched an appeal directed at the United States government, urging authorities to review the father's visa situation and provide the necessary assistance so he can join loved ones in honouring Darell's memory.

The situation has drawn attention to the painful difficulties some families encounter when trying to travel internationally to mourn and bury relatives who die abroad.

The Instagram post announcing the death of Darell is below.

Reactions trail Darell Alao's death

The news of Darell's passing drew an outpouring of grief and sympathy on social media.

@dinmahh_ wrote:

"This is so sad😢.. RIP💔"

@sheisliona commented:

"Lord have mercy!"

@winamsel wrote:

"OMG… Lord, please comfort his family."

@comedian_mckoko reacted:

"😢😢😢"

@mariambilkam2013 wrote:

"My children are covered with the precious blood of Jesus 🙏🙏🙏"

Javits Frimpong loses his life in Bronx

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian student who died after being attacked on his way to school in New York’s Bronx borough.

Police are searching for suspects described as teenagers wearing dark clothing and surgical masks.

Javits had moved from Ghana to join his father in New York just a year earlier. He ran about a block after the attack before collapsing and was rushed to a hospital in a police car.

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Source: YEN.com.gh