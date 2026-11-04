The Electricity Company of Ghana announced planned and emergency maintenance works affecting parts of Accra East and Accra West

ECG scheduled all power outages to run from 9:00am to 5:00pm on each of the three affected days

Several communities across both regions face disruptions, including East Legon, Dodowa, Fadama, and surrounding areas

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced temporary power outages affecting communities in the Accra East and Accra West regions over three consecutive days, from Wednesday, 4th November to Friday, 6th November 2026.

The outages, tied to both planned and emergency maintenance exercises, are intended to improve service delivery.

ECG announces 8-hour power outages in parts of Accra East and West from November 4 to 6, Photo credit: ECG.

Source: Facebook

Each interruption will run from 9:00am to 5:00pm, lasting up to eight hours.

Accra West and East areas affected on November 4

On Wednesday, November 4, residents in the Accra West Region will be the first to feel the impact, with GNTC, Sahara, the Old ECG District Office, and surrounding communities losing power due to emergency maintenance.

On the same day, parts of the Accra East Region, including Adjiringanor, East Legon, and nearby areas, will also experience an outage under a separate emergency maintenance operation.

Full schedule of ECG outages for November 5 and 6

Thursday, November 5, will bring a wider disruption across the Accra East Region.

The affected areas include Saasabi Township, Dodowa, Malejor, Oyibi, Appolonia, Adomnobe, parts of Oyarifa, Teiman Community School, Afro City, Borga Town High Tension, and surrounding communities.

On Friday, November 6, the Accra West Region faces a planned maintenance outage covering Coaltar, Dorkrochiwa, Adeiso, Maame Dede, Annoff, Okrase, Nyamekye Junction, Abeka, CAC 2, Fadama, and their surrounding areas.

ECG has expressed regret over the disruption the maintenance works will cause and urged residents and businesses in the affected communities to make the necessary preparations ahead of each scheduled outage.

Read the ECG's public notice on Facebook below:

GMet predicts rainfall across Ghana today

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its morning weather forecast for Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

GMet warned that parts of the coast, forest, and mountainous areas could experience mist or fog in the morning.

Sunshine was expected to dominate through the day before rain threatened the middle, transition, and northern sectors later.

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Source: YEN.com.gh