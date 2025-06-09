Ing. Dr Kenneth Ashigbey has been appointed as the new CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, effective 1 June 2025

He vacates his role at the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, bringing decades of leadership experience in media, technology and infrastructure

Mr Nantogmah has also been appointed COO and will oversee daily operations to support the chamber’s strategic growth in the mining sector

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has appointed Ing. Dr Kenneth Ashigbey as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the Chamber said the appointment takes effect on 1 June 2025.

According to the statement, Ing. Dr Ashigbey brings a wealth of experience across the media, technology and infrastructure sectors, underpinned by a strong engineering background.

As CEO, he is expected to lead the chamber’s strategic direction, promoting stakeholder engagement, policy advocacy and the continued advancement of Ghana’s mining industry.

Before this appointment, Ing. Dr Ashigbey served as CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications for many years, a position he recently stepped down from.

In addition to the CEO appointment, the Ghana Chamber of Mines also named Ahmed Dasana Nantogmah as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

This appointment also takes effect on June 1, and Mr Nantogmah will be responsible for overseeing the chamber’s day-to-day operations.

Mr Nantogmah has extensive experience in the mining sector policy and corporate affairs, and is well-positioned to ensure operational excellence and effective implementation of the chamber’s strategic initiatives, according to the statement.

“These appointments mark a significant milestone in the chamber’s commitment to driving innovation, growth and sustainability in Ghana’s mining sector,” the statement added.

Commenting on the appointments, President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Michael Edem Akafia, said the combined expertise of the two leaders would be critical to the chamber’s goals.

“The appointment of Ing. Kenneth Ashigbey and Ahmed Nantogmah heralds a new chapter for the chamber. Their combined expertise, leadership and vision will be instrumental in navigating the dynamic landscape of the mining industry and advancing the interests of our members and the nation,” he said.

The Ghana Chamber of Mines is the main body representing the minerals industry in Ghana.

It is a voluntary association of private sector employers comprising companies and organisations engaged in mining and minerals-related activities.

Reactions to Ken and Ahmed’s appointments

Ghanaians on social media flooded the comments section of the Ghana Chamber of Mines’ Facebook post to congratulate the two on their new roles.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Alex Opoku Amankwah said:

"Mr Ahmed is a fantastic gentleman from the days of Mrs Joyce Aryee. Great guy by all standards."

@Puplampu Wisdom also said:

"Strategic move. Congrats, Ahmed."

@Wisdom Gomashie commented:

"Great appointments."

