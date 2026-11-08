Accra Mayor Offers GH¢1,000 Christmas Package to Traders Who Obey Red-Line Rules

Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey announced a GH¢1,000 Christmas incentive for traders who comply with the AMA's red-line directive

The package is tied to traders vacating bus stops and remaining within designated trading zones ahead of the festive season

The AMA and Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly are jointly developing Christmas trading streets under Operation Let the Traffic Flow

Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey has announced a GH¢1,000 Christmas package for traders who comply with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly's (AMA) red-line directive, as the city steps up efforts to reduce congestion in its Central Business District (CBD).

Allotey made the announcement on Saturday, 7 November 2026, during the November edition of National Sanitation Day, saying the Assembly was willing to support traders who cooperated with its regulations while ensuring that commercial activity did not obstruct traffic, pedestrian walkways, or public transport operations.

Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey to reward obedient traders. Photo credit: @ama.

Source: Instagram

AMA's red-line crackdown on bus stops

The Accra mayor was firm that bus stops across the CBD were reserved exclusively for public transport services, ordering traders operating from those locations to relocate without delay.

He noted that some traders had requested additional time until Monday to move their goods and that the Assembly had granted that extension. Beyond the deadline, however, non-compliance would carry consequences.

Allotey warned that goods left at bus stops after the agreed date would not be returned to their owners but would instead be donated to a children's home. He framed the enforcement exercise not as an attempt to push traders out of the city centre but as a necessary step to allow businesses, vehicles, and pedestrians to coexist in an ordered environment.

The GH¢1,000 package, he explained, was intended to signal the Assembly's genuine concern for traders' livelihoods while encouraging them to take personal responsibility for maintaining order in the city.

Operation let the traffic flow

Beyond the immediate crackdown, the AMA is working alongside the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly on a broader festive-season traffic management strategy called Operation Let the Traffic Flow.

The initiative aims to designate specific streets for trading during the Christmas period, temporarily closing selected high-traffic routes to vehicles while keeping alternative roads open for motorists and commuters.

Korle Klottey Municipal Chief Executive Alfred Allotey Gaisie said the two assemblies share boundaries and serve many of the same traders, making a coordinated approach essential to avoid conflicting enforcement and ensure effective traffic management across their adjoining jurisdictions.

Gaisie disclosed that planning for the initiative was roughly 80 per cent complete, with further assessments still required before the arrangements could be formally rolled out. The proposed arrangement is designed to give traders legitimate, clearly defined spaces to operate during the busy festive period while relieving pressure on roads and public transport terminals.

Together, the two assemblies are working to balance the economic needs of Accra's informal traders against the city's urgent requirement to keep its streets and bus stops accessible to all.

The YouTube video is below:

TraffiTech GH-Speed camera mapped by drivers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about drivers’ efforts to map more than 100 TraffiTech-GH speed cameras across Accra and Kumasi using the Glydr app.

But the locations offer no guarantee: the MTTD says cameras can be mounted in police vehicles, placed on tripods or used as handheld devices, making any reported list only a guide.

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Source: YEN.com.gh