Media personality Baaba Cann has issued a fresh apology to Prophet Ogyaba over comments she made about him on the popular UTV programme United Showbiz

In a letter dated November 10, 2026, she acknowledged that the preacher felt her earlier apology on Okay FM lacked sufficient remorse and expressed regret

Her apology comes days after Prophet Ogyaba released a video in which he defended his image and responded strongly to the allegations made against him

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Media personality Baaba Cann has written to Prophet Ogyaba, issuing a fresh apology over remarks she made about him on United Showbiz.

Baaba Cann issues fresh apology to Prophet Ogyaba after earlier apology was deemed insufficient. Photo source: Baaba Cann, Prophet Ogyaba.

Source: Facebook

She shared the letter, dated November 10, 2026, on her Facebook page with the caption, “A letter to Prophet Ogyaba from Baaba Cann.”

In the statement, the UTV panellist said she was following up on an earlier apology she made on Okay FM.

The letter is addressed to the preacher, whose real name is Prophet Dr Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye.

Notably, the apology came on the same day that Agradaa and her husband, Angel Asiamah, gave her a 48-hour ultimatum over comments she made about them.

The two developments have kept the media personality in the spotlight this week.

Baaba Cann’s letter to Prophet Ogyaba

In the letter, Baaba Cann acknowledged that Prophet Ogyaba perceived her earlier apology as lacking sufficient remorse.

While it was never her intention to cause distress or harm, she admitted that the discourse had generated significant friction and misunderstanding.

She explained that her commentary on public affairs and entertainment had always aimed at matters of public interest rather than personal hostility.

The media personality expressed deep regret for the tension, pain and discomfort the situation had caused the preacher and all concerned parties.

Retracting her comments, she apologised for referencing a viral video that made allegations about Prophet Ogyaba.

Baaba Cann also pledged to maintain professional standards, mutual respect and dignity in public spaces going forward.

The Facebook post from Baaba Cann, in which she apologises to Prophet Ogyaba, is below.

How Prophet Ogyaba reacted to Baaba Cann

In a video shared on November 8, 2026, Prophet Ogyaba invoked curses on Baaba Cann over the allegations made on United Showbiz, GhanaWeb reported.

The preacher denied any involvement in the alleged conduct and said the curses should return to him if the claims were proven true.

He added that the move was his way of clearing his name. According to the report, the video was flagged for allegedly violating social media community guidelines, but Ogyaba said he had appealed.

Standing by his words, the preacher said he would never delete the video and cautioned against social media bullying.

Ogyaba distances himself from Ohemaa Dynamite case

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Ogyaba publicly denied any involvement in an alleged theft case involving his goddaughter, Ohemaa Dynamite.

The case was linked to Ghanaian preacher Bishop Daniel Obinim. Ogyaba broke his silence on the matter on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh