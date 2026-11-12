Used-car buyers in Ghana should verify the seller’s identity and vehicle documents before committing money to avoid ownership disputes

Customs records deserve particular attention when buying an imported vehicle, especially one awaiting its first registration in Ghana

Buyers should arrange an official ownership transfer through the DVLA and keep a signed sales agreement alongside proof of payment

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Buying a used car involves more than checking the engine, bodywork and price. A vehicle may perform well during a test drive but have paperwork problems that complicate registration or ownership.

Buying a used car in Ghana: How to check ownership before handing over money. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Before paying, buyers should establish who owns the vehicle, whether its documents match and how ownership will be transferred.

Documents buyers should check

For a vehicle already registered in Ghana, request its original registration documents, including the Vehicle Registration Certificate and certificate of title where applicable.

Compare the details with the actual vehicle, particularly its chassis number or Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Any difference should be resolved through DVLA before proceeding.

Ask for the seller’s valid identification and compare the name with the ownership records. Where a dealer or representative is selling for someone else, request evidence of their authority and confirm the arrangement with the registered owner.

For an imported vehicle awaiting registration, inspect the original customs entry documents and supporting clearance records. DVLA lists original customs entry documents among its vehicle registration requirements.

Buyers should seek confirmation from Customs where duty payment or clearance is uncertain.

A shipping document alone does not establish that all customs requirements have been completed. GRA’s import procedures separately require declaration, assessment, payment and release.

Also examine the roadworthiness documents and insurance details. Confirm insurance arrangements directly with the insurer before driving away, and have an independent mechanic inspect the vehicle.

Complete the ownership transfer

A handwritten receipt should not be treated as a substitute for the official transfer process.

DVLA’s published requirements include a signed transfer application from the current owner, the used vehicle, its documents, valid identification and photographs of both parties. Its standard procedure also requires the physical presence of the current and new owners.

The authority checks the transfer request, inspects the vehicle and authenticates ownership before processing an approved transfer.

Buyers should agree with sellers beforehand on attending DVLA and completing these checks.

As an additional safeguard, prepare a signed sales agreement stating the parties’ names, vehicle details, agreed price, payment terms and any outstanding obligations.

Keep copies of the agreement, receipts and payment records. If the seller refuses document verification or insists that ownership can be sorted out only after full payment, pause the purchase until the concerns are resolved.

Top 5 affordable electric vehicles in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Electric vehicles are becoming more affordable in Ghana as buyers look for alternatives to rising fuel costs.

Models such as the BYD Seagull, BYD Dolphin and Nissan Leaf are among the budget-friendly options available.

From city commuters to families and ride-hailing drivers, there is now an EV for different budgets and needs.

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Source: YEN.com.gh