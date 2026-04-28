Afia Schwarzenegger has publicly criticised the government over the ongoing power outages affecting many parts of Ghana

The power crisis, commonly referred to as dumsor, continues to disrupt businesses, households, and daily economic activities across the country

She reinforced her criticism by creating a humorous song linking the President to the current power situation

Social commentator and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has taken to her social media platforms to ridicule the government over recent power outages affecting several parts of the country.

The intermittent power supply, popularly known as “dumsor”, has in recent times created significant challenges for businesses and households nationwide, disrupting daily activities and economic productivity.

Afia Schwarzenegger has addressed her followers on social media, where she commented on the current power situation in Ghana. Photo credit: Afia Schwarzenegger/Instagram, John D. Mahama/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a post shared on her Instagram page, the outspoken media personality, who is known for her political commentary and her perceived support for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), claimed that President John Mahama has developed a reputation for struggling with the management of the country’s power supply.

She alleged that during periods when President Mahama is in office, the country experiences frequent and prolonged power interruptions, suggesting a recurring pattern in his leadership tenure.

To emphasise her criticism, she composed a short, humour-laced song about the current power challenges and the President’s alleged inability to resolve them. In the lyrics, she sang:

“Everywhere he goes, lights are turned off; dumsor is his handiwork.”

Afia Schwarzenegger, who is widely known for her bold and often controversial commentary, continues to maintain a strong presence in political discourse despite not currently residing in Ghana.

She frequently shares her views on national governance and political developments, drawing both support and criticism from the public.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

Power grid house fire causes dumsor

Parts of the country have been hit with power outages following a fire incident at the Akosombo Dam power house.

Afia Schwarzenegger remains active in political discussions despite residing outside Ghana. She frequently shares opinions on governance and national development. Photo credit: ECG/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The fire incident, which affected GRIDCo's Substation Switchyard in Akosombo, disrupted operations, leading to power cuts.

The fire is reported to have broken out around 2:01 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2026, prompting an immediate response from emergency teams.

Woezor TV shared a video of the emergency response teams led by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), on site, doing everything possible to contain the situation and prevent further damage.

In the video, thick smoke is seen coming out of one of the buildings, while fire personnel try to bring it under control.

Authorities say assessments are ongoing, and further details will be provided as the situation develops.

A statement released by Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo) indicated that a comprehensive assessment will enable its technical experts to determine the full extent of the damage and the necessary steps for full restoration of normal power supply.

“GRIDCo wishes to assure the public that our engineers are working assiduously to stabilise the system and minimise the impact of the disruption,” the statement added.

The company emphasised that restoring a reliable power supply remains its top priority and urged the public to remain calm, noting that the situation is under control.

Watch the Facebook video below:

ECG proposes increase in distribution service charge

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also previously reported that ECG had proposed a 225% increase in its distribution service charge.

The Ghanaian power provider had argued in September 2025 that the proposed new increase was necessary to avert a major collapse.

The ECG attributed their proposed increase in charges under the 2025-2030 Multi-Year Tariff Order to the impacts of illegal mining (galamsey).

Source: YEN.com.gh