I made a mistake - Akufo-Addo apologises over Cape Coast Harbour promise

Accra - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has apologised for the promise he made concerning the construction of a harbor in Cape Coast.

According to President Akufo-Addo, he made a mistake in his comments.

Explaining his apology while speaking on Accra-based PeaceFM, Akufo-Addo said they've had a rethink about the fact that a harbor cannot be constructed in Cape Coast whiles there is one present in Elmina and Takoradi.

During the president's tour of the Central Region on Monday, October 18, 2021, he made a comment to the effect that he did not promise to establish a harbor in Cape Coast.

His comment unintentionally subjected Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to public ridicule.

Prior to the 2020 elections, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia promised that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was going to build a harbor in that part of the country.

He said at the campaign launch in Cape Coast that “The people of Cape Coast, I have good news for you, we are building a new harbor in Cape Coast and a new airport in Cape Coast.”

Ghanaians have, however, reacted to the President's apology on live radio.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from Facebook.

Collins Abid pointed out a lot of promises the president made.

Nana when you were in opposition, you said we are sitting on money, since you arrived, is a MISTAKE. You were coming to create more jobs for the youth, another MISTAKE.

Alfred K. Aristotle

Expensive mistakes made by heads of homes easily destroy those home!!! That's why, some old men are not fit as heads of families!

Pope Nathan said Akufo-Addo is a president by mistake.

He is a president by mistake.

Sabaha Abonyin said but the president does not see anything wrong with building an airport

But we can have an airport in Accra and Takoradi and still have one at Cape coast abi??

Don Paino Mallam described him as an honest and sensible man.

A very honest and sensible man.

