A lady called Catheryne Jenkins could not keep her joy after successfully passing out of law school on her first attempt

Narrating her journey, Catheryne indicated that it was very challenging as she had to combine her studies with a job as well as wifely and motherly duties

Catheryne Jenkins, a lady on LinkedIn has passed out of law school successfully on her very first attempt, which has been a cause for massive celebration for her.

In a powerful narration sighted by YEN.com.gh on her personal LinkedIn handle, Catheryine indicated that she combined her tedious studies with other equally demanding and important life tasks.

I began undergrad as a mother. I raised an awesome little boy (who will be 10 tomorrow). I worked two jobs, studied for the LSATs, AND was a surrogate. I was accepted into law school on a scholarship," she started.

Catheryne Jenkins, a lady who passed out of law school successfully Photo credit: Catheryne Jenkins/LinkedIn

As though that was not impressive enough, Catheryne added:

"I worked throughout law school in addition to externships. I got married during law school to the greatest man on Earth. I moved into my home during law school. I was PREGNANT with our daughter (planned), River during law school. In between classes, I would pump milk for River, every day. I was a mom, wife, and law clerk while studying for the bar exam."

Social media reactions

Ursula James mentioned:

Catheryne, I am so happy for you!! I'm not sure if inspiration is a strong enough word for what you represent. Your strength, commitment, vision and purpose seem to have been aligned for many years and I am so glad to have been a pit stop along the way! I am certain you already have the next goal in your sights and more than certain you will achieve it!! Much love and respect to you and your family!

Tori Langton indicated:

Congratulations, Catheryne! What an inspiring story. I did not know any of this! Best of luck in your career as an attorney!

