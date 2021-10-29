Female Farmer Praised for Beautiful Wheat Crops: “You Always Inspire”

Being a strong, independent woman is tough but adding farming to your repertoire is something even cooler

Ndakaripa Hungwe shared snaps of her wheat farming and had the internet living for her amazing skills

She shared that last year the field had sugar beans and she's planning to plant soybeans for next years harvest

With arms stretched wide Ndakaripa Hungwe shared images of her wheat on Twitter adding that she hopes to rotate her crop next year by planting soybeans. Hard work and the soldering sun were not enough to stop Hungwe from sowing the land and feeding the community.

Hungwe shared two images of her wheat with the caption reading:

"Done for the season #wheat despite numerous power cuts at critical stages - tomorrow our bailer goes to work - dry months still upon us. This field had sugar beans last summer then winter wheat - now we will put soybeans as we rotate and constantly fix our soils."

A Zimbabwean farmer has been praised online for her exceptional skills and hard work. Image: @ndakaripa

Peeps gathered on Twitter to show their appreciation for hardworking farmers such as Hungwe who work to put food on the plates of many. Take a look at her post below:

The praise given out was well received

@babatafi shared:

"You always inspire."

@KupaVet_ wrote:

"This is great & inspiring for sure."

@cmashx tweeted:

"Lead Lead Lead."

@Tevedzerai said:

"Well done mama."

@SavannahSamas responded with:

"Well done sis."

@Par_Excellency added:

"Mum doing the most."

