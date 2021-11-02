A man wearing a suit and tie was captured on camera selling tiger nuts and many couldn't believe their eyes

A video of the man was shared on Instagram and Many flooded the comment section of the post to pray for the corporate tiger nuts seller

Some people said they will patronise the man if they come across him even if they don't feel like eating tiger nuts

A man has got many people talking on social media after selling tiger nuts while decked in a suit and tie.

The man was captured on camera and the video was shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv which captioned it:

"Nigerians are so Creative and Hardworking!!! Lady left speechless After spotting Corporate Tiger nuts seller wearing suit under hot sun selling tigernuts in Abuja!!!"

Social media reacts

Many were impressed with the man's corporate dressing and soon flooded the comment section of the post to commend him. Some people also prayed for the man and wished him well.

In similar news, a picture of a man identified as John and a lady called Adwoa hustling together on the streets of Accra caused quite the stir among netizens.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Nana Tea had the man looking very well dressed in his neatly iron official attire selling asaana.

He had the asaana on his head with a bag of water and a stool hanging on him. His partner, known as Adwoa however was casually dressed carrying her loaves of bread.

The asaana looked very well packaged and neat.

